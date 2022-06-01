Neighborly® Heats Up for National Homeownership Month in Raleigh-Durham, One of the Hottest Housing Markets

The Neighborly checklist comes at a perfect time following a joint report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com that ranks Raleigh as one of the top 20 emerging housing markets for investors and homeowners alike.

The checklist includes expert advice from Neighborly's Raleigh-Durham network of trusted brands and outlines the top professional services that Raleigh-Durham homeowners should consider when preparing their home to sell this summer. These local owner-operators whose teams are vetted in a variety of specific services are also backed by Neighborly's Done Right Promise™ to ensure the highest quality of work.

The checklist includes but is not limited to projects such as:

Bringing your home up to code

Fixing plumbing issues

Upgrading kitchen appliances

Scheduling a home inspection

Pressure washing the home exterior

Replacing outdated light fixtures

Adding a kitchen pantry

"If you look around your home and see scuffed walls, broken appliances or overgrown flower beds that need attention, these shortcomings can lead to lower offers from a homebuyer even in booming housing markets," said David Burdine, a local Raleigh-Durham owner of Mosquito Joe of Western Wake County, a Neighborly company. "But not every project has a DIY solution. That's why our local network of Neighborly home service experts is committed to assisting homeowners in the Triangle area in making the necessary home upgrades needed before their homes hit the market to ease the stress of the selling process, especially during the most popular season to sell."

In addition to utilizing the checklist, new customers in the Raleigh-Durham area will receive $20 off their first service when scheduling an initial appointment with one of Neighborly's 17 brands in the area. Terms and conditions apply. Connect with Neighborly by visiting neighborly.com/raleigh-durham or by calling (833) 733-1096.

"Selling a home should be an exciting time for homeowners," said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. "Our hope is that with our checklist, Raleigh-Durham residents will trust calling upon our Neighborly service professionals who are driven by our Done Right Promise™ to take care of their home improvement projects, making the experience of putting a home on the market positive and enjoyable."

