Neighborly® Helps Homeowners Prepare for Spring with Annual Maintenance Checklist

WACO, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neighborly ® , the world's largest franchisor of home service brands, released last Friday the company's annual spring maintenance checklist, designed to offer homeowners useful insight on seasonal maintenance projects recommended by Neighborly's community of home service experts.

This year's checklist follows a harsh winter, with many homes across the United States still recovering from damage inflicted by severe snow and ice storms. Now with hurricane and tornado seasons on the horizon, the checklist is a timely resource for homeowners to rely on as they prepare their homes to better cope with the upcoming warmer months and hot summer to follow.

"For more than 40 years, Neighborly has been dedicated to providing premium, professional home services," said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. "We create these checklists each year by compiling input from our industry experts regarding the most common seasonal home maintenance needs for homeowners to keep in mind. In turn, Neighborly's family of brands effectively Own the Home™ by offering the services to cover all of a homeowner's potential needs."

Neighborly's checklist highlights actionable items that any homeowner can look into, as well as projects that are best handled with the support of Neighborly's service professionals.

Among the services detailed in Neighborly's 2021 spring checklist are:

Inspect home's exterior for rot, peeling paint or insect damage;

Replace or repair any damaged windows or door screens;

Start your mosquito and tick control service;

Inspect BBQ grill and other outdoor kitchen appliances;

Trim/prune trees and shrubs. That includes branches near power lines or hanging over a home's roof;

Clean the gutters;

Clear dead plants/debris from yard;

Service air conditioner;

Make sure the garage door works properly.

To download the full checklist, visit www.neighborly.com/neighborly-advice/2021/march/prep-your-home-for-spring-with-this-seasonal-che/. To hire a Neighborly service professional in your area, visit www.neighborly.com .

For more information about Neighborly's service brands, visit www.neighborlybrands.com .

