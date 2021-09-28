Neighborly® Launches New Mobile App, Offers Early Users a Chance to Win $10,000

The Neighborly app is a homeowner's go-to platform for connecting with local Neighborly home service franchise brands through the use of primary features including a "click to call" capability for scheduling made easy, service status update notifications, exclusive offers and promotions and expert tips to empower customers to hire with confidence thanks to Neighborly's Done Right Promise™ .

"We have made significant investments in our digital platform with Neighborly.com and the Neighborly App to aid in the acquisition, retention and overall value for Neighborly customers," said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. "The launch of our app marks a pivotal moment in the pursuit of our organizational vision to Own the Home™, warranting an exciting and interactive experience for our early users. I'm excited for our customers to begin using the app and experience how we have made it easier than ever before to interact with our Neighborly brands in local communities."

Upon downloading the new Neighborly App, users can access the sweepstakes from the home screen by tapping on the Neighborly Sweepstakes banner. Along with entering for the $10,000 grand prize, users can also win daily prizes, including $100 prepaid cards and $20 coffee gift cards. The three grand prize winners will be announced in early January 2022.

To download the app now, visit Neighborly.com/theneighborlyapp.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) 18 YEARS AND OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Promotion ends 12/31/21. For Official Rules, alternate method of entry, prize descriptions and odds disclosure, visit http://neighborly.com/rules. Sponsor: Dwyer Franchising LLC d/b/a Neighborly, 1010 North University Parks Drive, Waco, TX 76707.

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services franchisor of 29 brands and more than 4,800 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at Neighborly.com. More information about Neighborly, and its franchise concepts, is available at Neighborlybrands.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

SOURCE Neighborly

Related Links

https://www.neighborly.com

