Neighborly® Names Brad Stevenson Chief Development Officer

In his new role, Stevenson will be responsible for developing and implementing the strategic direction of North American franchise development for 13 Neighborly franchise brands. These duties were previously overseen by Neighborly's Executive Vice President Robert Tunmire, who is retiring this month following 44 years of contributions to the company's franchise growth and development.

"Finding the right leader to fill this role, renamed from Executive Vice President to Chief Development Officer, was critical as we continue to expand Neighborly brands worldwide," said Mike Bidwell, President and CEO of Neighborly. "Armed with 23 years of experience as an accomplished executive, we are confident that Brad Stevenson is the perfect candidate to take the lead on development and communication of Neighborly's franchise development vision to the organization. We look forward to watching him inspire the development team to reach new heights in the years to come."

Prior to joining the Neighborly team, Stevenson spent his entire professional career with MillerCoors and Miller Brewing Company after first joining the organization in 1996 as an On-Premise Miller Marketing Representative for United Beverage in Houston, Texas. Throughout his career with the adult beverage industry leader, Stevenson held numerous sales and marketing positions with the company including Vice President of Grocery, Director of Business Development and Strategy and Regional Chain Director.

"Neighborly is widely respected as an ideal example of franchising excellence, as the organization continues to grow while still maintaining high service standards across its many brands," said Stevenson. "Nonetheless, even with the title of world's largest franchisor of home service brands under its belt, Neighborly has aggressive goals set for continued growth, and I'm excited to work with this organization's skilled development team to achieve those goals through franchise development."

Stevenson graduated from Texas A&M University in College Station with a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology.

About Neighborly:

Neighborly is a holding company of 22 service brands, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing consumers' homes and properties. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 15 service categories at www.getneighborly.com in the United States and www.getneighbourly.ca in Canada. The company was founded in 1981 as Dwyer Group and is based in Waco, Texas. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at https://www.neighborlybrands.com/ .

