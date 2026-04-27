NeighborWorks® America grants New Jersey Community Capital $509,000 in Flexible Impact Grants to Advance Proven Housing Solutions

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Community Capital (NJCC) announced that it has received a NeighborWorks Flexible Impact Grant (NFIG) for $509,000 from NeighborWorks® America, a Congressionally chartered nonprofit corporation. The NFIGs totaled $78.8 million and were awarded to 245 organizations across the NeighborWorks network nationwide. The funding, made possible by an allocation from the U.S. Congress, supports scalable, community-driven solutions to increase housing supply, expand homeownership opportunities and strengthen local economies.

Bernel Hall, NJCC President & CEO, celebrates with NJCC staff at a 2025 NeighborWorks Week Event.

The grant awards are designed to provide flexible, core operating support, allowing NeighborWorks network organizations to deploy funding where it is needed most. At NJCC, the funding will be used to support programs promoting first-time homeownership, preserving houses and neighborhoods, and increasing access to affordable housing.

Bernel Hall, President and CEO of NJCC, said, "We at NJCC are excited to receive this important grant from NeighborWorks America. Preservation and construction of affordable housing, ensuring continuity of neighborhoods, and supporting access to homeownership are central to the NJCC mission. NeighborWorks' approach and stewardship enable organizations to act, respond to shifting market conditions and bring housing solutions to the communities they serve."

"NeighborWorks America is able to move resources quickly into the hands of organizations that know their communities best and are ready to act," said NeighborWorks America President & CEO Marietta Rodriguez. "These grants are designed for impact. They provide flexible funding that organizations can put to work, whether that means building homes, preserving housing, or supporting families on their path to stability."

About New Jersey Community Capital

New Jersey Community Capital is a nonprofit community development financial institution dedicated to advancing opportunity through strategic investments and knowledge-based programs. It finances and supports individuals, businesses, educational organizations, and communities; preserves and develops affordable housing, community facilities, and educational organizations; and creates sustainable economic development generating quality jobs, improving education, and strengthening neighborhoods ensuring that communities can thrive. Founded in 1987, NJCC is a critical architect of community development initiatives, driving economic stability and wealth generation in overlooked areas.

NeighborWorks America

For nearly 50 years, Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., a Congressionally chartered national nonprofit known as NeighborWorks® America, has strived to make every community safer and more prosperous. Our network of excellence includes nearly 250 nonprofits in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and on Native lands. NeighborWorks offers grant funding, peer exchange, technical assistance, evaluation tools, and access to best-in-class training as the nation's leading trainer of housing and community development professionals. NeighborWorks network organizations build homes and apartments, expanding the supply of affordable housing in every community; provide financial counseling and coaching that increases self-sufficiency; encourage resident leadership, and collaborate with local stakeholders in the areas of health, economic development, employment, and education. In Fiscal Year 2025, for every dollar received from Congress, NeighborWorks network and NeighborWorks America attracted an additional $74 of investment from other sources.

SOURCE New Jersey Community Capital