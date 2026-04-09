New Jersey Community Capital Supports Growth of Newark Community Health Centers

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Jersey Community Capital (NJCC) has provided a $2.3 million construction loan to Newark Community Health Centers (NCHC). The loan supports tenant improvements for a 4,500-square-foot medical facility in Newark, allowing the provider to expand its services to 55,000 patients annually.

Founded in 1986, NCHC is a Federally Qualified Health Center that addresses health disparities in overlooked populations in the City of Newark and surrounding communities. NCHC operates seven medical centers in Newark, East Orange, Irvington, and Orange that offer a full range of medical and dental services for children, adults, and seniors. These centers support NCHC's mission to provide affordable, high-quality, and accessible healthcare to the communities that it serves. NCHC is one of the largest providers of comprehensive primary care services for uninsured and medically underserved populations in one of the country's most populated regions.

New Jersey Community Capital has provided a $2.3 million construction loan to Newark Community Health Centers. Post this

Bernel Hall, President and CEO of NJCC, said, "Access to healthcare is a key attribute of thriving communities. Physical and mental health are foundational to economic growth and stability for individuals and families. This investment strengthens access to essential healthcare services and supports NCHC, a longstanding community provider."

About New Jersey Community Capital

New Jersey Community Capital is a nonprofit community development financial institution dedicated to advancing opportunity through strategic investments and knowledge-based programs. It finances and supports individuals, businesses, educational organizations, and communities; preserves and develops affordable housing, community facilities, and educational organizations; and creates sustainable economic development generating quality jobs, improving education, and strengthening neighborhoods ensuring that communities can thrive. Founded in 1987, NJCC is a critical architect of community development initiatives, driving economic stability and wealth generation in overlooked areas.

SOURCE New Jersey Community Capital