NeighborWorks America names Kemba Esmond as Chief Financial Officer

"I am excited to welcome Kemba Esmond to NeighborWorks America, as our incoming Chief Financial Officer. Kemba is a powerhouse business executive who brings her knowledge of business and finances combined with her quantitative and risk management leadership skills that will be invaluable to NeighborWorks," said NeighborWorks America President & CEO Marietta Rodriguez. "Kemba fills a critical role for our organization, ensuring the strong fiscal character of our organization and managing a portfolio of more than $150 million. But, beyond all that she believes in NeighborWorks' mission of keeping people housed across our nation, and commitment to the mission is very important to us," said Rodriguez.

Esmond comes to NeighborWorks with more than 25 years of finance experience. A versatile and self-directed financial leader with experience in public and nonprofit sectors with a strong business acumen and deep expertise in financial planning and analysis, capital management, technology systems, credit risk, compliance, human resource matters, contracts, policies and procedures; Esmond is importantly also a dedicated team leader. She is a data-driven storyteller which means a lot at NeighborWorks where stories of impact are essential to the work and just a joy to deliver.

For almost a decade, Esmond was part of the finance and risk management leadership team at Fannie Mae. Most recently she served as Senior Lead FP&A. Her work included leading the forecasting & analytics function of the National Servicing Organization and brought new vision & strategy to ensure borrowers in financial distress in communities across America are offered appropriate loss mitigation solutions by 1.3k servicers. Prior to joining Fannie Mae, she was Vice President/FP&A at Chase for nearly 7 years.

"I am eager to see what the future holds for NeighborWorks and excited to help shape that future while enabling families to stay housed, safe, and happy," said Esmond. May 12, 2021 marks Esmonds' first day with NeighborWorks.

Deeply committed to community and service, Esmond and her family support a number of academic and scholarly efforts, working to ensure that students have the opportunity to pursue their career passions without concern about their finances and meeting tuition. In addition to her professional designation of Certified Public Accountant, Esmond holds an MBA from Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, KS where she graduated summa cum laude and a Bachelor of Science degree from Oakwood University in Huntsville, AL where she graduated magna cum laude.

About NeighborWorks America

For more than 40 years, Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., a national, nonpartisan nonprofit known as NeighborWorks America, has strived to make every community a place of opportunity. Our network of excellence includes nearly 250 members in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. NeighborWorks America offers grant funding, peer-exchange, technical assistance, evaluation tools and access to training, as the nation's leading trainer of housing and community development professionals. NeighborWorks network organizations provide residents in their communities with affordable homes, owned and rented; financial counseling and coaching; community building through resident engagement; and collaboration in the areas of health, employment and education.

