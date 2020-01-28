SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China has always been in Mr. Bush's thoughts. In a recent interview at the George & Barbara Bush Foundation as part of a documentary with People's Daily Online West USA, Neil Bush recalls many stories from when his father, the 41st President of the United States, George H. W. Bush lived in China.

Neil Bush is a director of the George & Barbara Bush Foundation Board and the fourth of six children of former President George H. W. Bush and Barbara Bush. His five siblings include George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States.

Neil Bush in an interview with People's Daily Online

In the documentary, Mr. Bush says, "The US-China relationship is the most important bilateral relationship in the world, and I believe every problem we face can be dealt with in a mature way." Neil Bush is sticking to his belief from a public speech in 2019, saying that "China is not an enemy of the US, and demoralizing China would lead the US down a dangerous path." He believes that the values of the Bush family are to build more cooperation with different countries.

