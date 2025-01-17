Neil Chatterjee, Former FERC Chairman, Joins Palmetto to Lead Government Affairs Team

Chatterjee is a former Commissioner and Chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) with unparalleled bipartisan energy policy expertise

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto, a software company enabling consumer adoption of climate technology products and services, today announced that Neil Chatterjee has joined the Company full-time as the Company's first Chief Government Affairs Officer.

Chatterjee brings to the role unparalleled energy policy expertise, deep relationships in Washington D.C. and across the energy sector, and a bipartisan perspective on how energy policy can meet growing energy demand while increasing the resilience of the U.S. energy grid. Chatterjee served on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) from 2017 to 2021; during this time, he served twice as Chairman of the Commission under President Donald Trump.

Prior to joining Palmetto full-time, Chatterjee served as an advisor to the Company for over three years while at law firm Hogan Lovells, and also served on Palmetto's Board of Directors for a one-year term as an independent director. This new role reflects a natural evolution of Chatterjee's long-standing relationship with the Company and Palmetto's Founder, CEO and Chairman, Chris Kemper.

"We're thrilled to bring Neil's extensive policy expertise in-house full-time to Palmetto," said Chris Kemper, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Palmetto. "Neil drove the most important policy that enabled a clean technology future, FERC Order 2222, which enabled distributed energy. At the heart of the United States' energy framework is the need to provide abundant, sustainable energy generation and efficiency. Neil's policy set the new US energy economy in motion, which has given rise to a whole new market, which Palmetto is built to enable. We are honored to have him on the team to help us continue to navigate policy and legislative market conditions."

"Palmetto is uniquely positioned to meet growing energy demand through its technology platform which is already driving clean energy adoption at scale," said Neil Chatterjee. "Having worked closely in an advisory role with Chris Kemper for the past few years, I am deeply familiar with the company and fervently believe in its pursuit to improve our nation's energy grid by democratizing access to clean energy. Palmetto is leading American innovation and delivering the data insights and consumer marketplace recommendations that make clean energy deployment more targeted, efficient and effective for homeowners and energy service providers alike."

Chatterjee will begin leading government affairs at Palmetto at a pivotal moment in U.S. energy policy, as the nation navigates a transition from the Biden Administration to a second Trump Administration. Amid rising demand for energy and rising utility costs, Chatterjee recognizes the urgent need for a balanced, pragmatic approach to energy policy.

Today, growing energy demand in the United States is driven in huge part by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies that has sparked a boom in energy-intensive data centers.

"President Trump has pledged to win the AI race against China as part of our national security plan, and to bring the cost of energy down to ease financial pressures for American families," said Neil Chatterjee. "To achieve these goals, we need every available energy electron; a challenge that will necessitate bipartisan support for a diverse energy mix that includes both traditional and renewable sources."

Chatterjee joins Palmetto from global law firm Hogan Lovells, where he served as Senior Advisor in the firm's Global Regulatory practice. He also serves on the advisory boards of other companies in the energy space.

Since 2010, Palmetto has been building the technology underpinnings of the new American clean energy ecosystem with a focus on superior customer experience. Palmetto's proprietary technology platform leverages energy intelligence AI to provide homeowners with personalized energy recommendations and interactive tools to better understand their energy usage and spending. Through Palmetto's marketplace, customers can explore custom-tailored solutions like solar panels, battery systems, EV chargers, protection plans, and smart energy devices, while financing some of these products directly through Palmetto LightReach. This streamlined experience empowers homeowners to reduce utility costs, lower their environmental impact, and make informed energy choices — all in a seamless and intuitive shopping experience.

About Palmetto:

Palmetto is an award-winning clean tech company dedicated to accelerating the transition to a clean energy future. By leveraging a cutting-edge technology platform, Palmetto simplifies the adoption of renewable energy for homeowners, fosters innovation among businesses and clean tech entrepreneurs, and drives scalable environmental impact.

Palmetto's platform integrates digital tools, data assets, and actionable insights to create an end-to-end solution powering its consumer marketplace. The company operates as both a B2B and D2C provider, offering software, financial products, and support services that deliver competitive pricing and exceptional value to end consumers. Key offerings include the Clean Energy Operating Platform, LightReach Energy Plans, Energy Intelligence, and Asset Management Platforms for customer service, with more innovations on the horizon.

Committed to making clean energy accessible to everyone, Palmetto's Get Solar, Give Solar program funds philanthropic initiatives to bring renewable energy to underserved communities worldwide. A triple bottom line company with team members across the United States, Palmetto prioritizes people, planet, and profit in every aspect of its operations.

