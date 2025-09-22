New app empowers homeowners to take control of their energy use, save money, and accelerate the transition to clean power - showcased during Climate Week NYC 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Palmetto, a leading provider of clean technology products and services and the Official Energy Sponsor of Climate Week NYC 2025, today announced the launch of its new consumer app, designed to make clean energy simple, accessible, and actionable for homeowners across the United States. The Palmetto App, already available to Palmetto's customers, is now available to non-Palmetto customers interested in leveraging best in class data to optimize their energy usage.

A recent survey by the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative found that 31% of US consumers struggled to pay their electricity bill in the last 12 months (up from 25% just 2 years before). With energy demand fueled by AI, cloud computing, EVs, industrial electrification, and other trends, ICF reports that retail electricity rates in the U.S. will rise by 15–40% by 2030. This expected rise in costs is generating new interest from consumers about technology for improving their home's energy efficiency. The Palmetto app enables users to track their home energy usage in real time, estimate potential savings and get rewarded for meeting goals. Beyond an energy user's consumption, for users with solar, the app experience also offers a view into grid exports, making it easy to understand how much a household is taking from the grid versus contributing to it, encouraging active grid participation.

Palmetto Launches Groundbreaking Smart Energy App at Climate Week NYC as Official Energy Partner Post this

App features include:

Weekly energy "budget" challenges based on your past consumption.

Rewards tied to real-life savings and points that can be redeemed to lower the cost of energy upgrades, including solar and HVAC.

Energy energy-saving recommendation engine to help you reduce your monthly spend

A wide range of cost-saving products that can be selected, financed, installed, and serviced by Palmetto

Exclusive discounts on products from industry-leading partners, including smart thermostats from ecobee for additional energy and cost savings, energy monitors and EV chargers from Emporia, and many others.

Launching during Climate Week NYC, one of the largest global gatherings focused on climate action, reinforces Palmetto's mission to accelerate the transition to a clean energy future by making it easier for homeowners to save money and reduce their carbon footprint.

"The energy transition can't just be a policy conversation, it has to be something people can touch, use, and benefit from in their everyday lives," said Chris Kemper, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Palmetto. "Our new app is a key part of our focus on the consumer, empowering families to take control of their energy use while helping drive down the overall cost of clean energy adoption. By putting consumers at the center, we're delivering solutions that provide both financial savings and long-term resilience."

"Climate Week NYC is about turning commitments into action, and this year's theme, Power On, captures that momentum," said Angela Barranco, Executive Director, North America, The Climate Group. "I applaud Palmetto's initiative in utilizing new technology to create more value for their customers and accelerate the transition from ambition to impact."

The Palmetto App is now available for download on iOS and Android devices, and at palmetto.com/app-download. Homeowners can get started immediately by entering their address to receive customized insights on energy savings, carbon reduction potential, and clean energy solutions tailored to their home.

About Palmetto:

Palmetto is an award-winning clean tech company dedicated to accelerating the transition to a clean energy future. By leveraging a cutting-edge technology platform, Palmetto simplifies the adoption of renewable energy for homeowners, fosters innovation among businesses and clean tech entrepreneurs, and drives scalable environmental impact.

Palmetto's platform integrates digital tools, data assets, and actionable insights to create an end-to-end solution powering its consumer marketplace. The company operates as both a business to business and a direct to consumer provider, offering software, financial products, and support services that deliver competitive pricing and exceptional value to end consumers. Key offerings include the LightReach financing and asset management platform, lease and service plans for solar, HVAC and energy backup, and more innovations on the near horizon.

Committed to making clean energy accessible to everyone, Palmetto's Get Solar, Give Solar program funds philanthropic initiatives to bring renewable energy to underserved communities worldwide. A triple bottom line company with team members across the United States, Palmetto prioritizes people, planet, and profit in every aspect of its operations.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Palmetto