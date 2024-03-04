Neil Frohnapple Named Terex VP Investor Relations

"We are delighted to welcome Neil to Terex," Ms. Beck said. "He will be responsible for spearheading our investor relations strategy to deliver value for Terex shareholders. He will collaborate closely with the Terex Executive Leadership team to align our strategy, communications, and investor outreach efforts."

Mr. Frohnapple was recently recognized for outstanding performance as #2 overall in Institutional Investor's 2023-2024 All America Executive Team for Best IR Professionals among 27 machinery companies. Additionally, he was ranked #1 among mid-cap peers in the machinery industry.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Finance from John Carroll University, University Heights, Ohio.

About Terex

Terex is a global manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms. We design, build and support products used in maintenance, manufacturing, energy, recycling, minerals and materials management, and construction applications. Certain Terex products and solutions enable customers to reduce their impact on the environment including electric and hybrid offerings that deliver quiet and emission-free performance, products that support renewable energy, and products that aid in the recovery of useful materials from various types of waste. Our products are manufactured in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia and sold worldwide. We engage with customers through all stages of the product life cycle, from initial specification to parts and service support. We report our business in the following segments: (i) MP and (ii) AWP.

