Neil Lane Is a Proud Participant in the Finale Episode of ABC's Hit Romance Reality Series "The Bachelor"

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewers who tuned into the exciting season finale of ABC's hit show, The Bachelor, were treated to a heart-felt proposal by Bachelor Zach Shallcross set against the beautiful backdrop of Thailand. The stunning ring was designed by Hollywood's most celebrated designer and official jeweler of The Bachelor franchise, Neil Lane (neillanecouture.com).

3.10 Carat Oval-Cut Diamond Ring Another view of this gorgeous 3.10 carat oval-cut diamond ring, surrounded by a halo of round-cut diamonds.

Shallcross, an endearing 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, stole Bachelor Nation's heart on season 19 of The Bachelorette with his quiet charm, wit and openness to finding lasting love. Audiences saw Shallcross put himself and his desire to meet "the one" first when he made his emotional exit, opening the door for his "person" to walk through.

A family man at heart, Shallcross splits time between Texas and Orange County. His parents, who have been married over 30 years, have shown him what true love looks like. Throughout his journey, he sought to find a life partner with whom he could share a relationship like that of his loving parents.

In the riveting finale of his season, Zach got down on one knee and proposed to the love of his life, Kaity Biggar, with a gorgeous 3.10 carat oval-cut diamond ring, surrounded by a halo of round-cut diamonds. The ring is further set with over 150 smaller diamonds in the gallery and the three-sided diamond set band. Designed and signed by Neil Lane.

ABOUT NEIL LANE

Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.

An avid collector and designer of fine jewelry with an eye for style and elegance, Neil Lane has earned the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars®, to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.

ABOUT "THE BACHELOR"

On ABC's hit primetime reality series "The Bachelor," one lucky man is offered the chance to find true love. A single and eligible bachelor embarks on a romantic journey, getting to know a number of beautiful women, gradually narrowing the field as he continues his search for his soul mate. At the end of this romantic voyage, if he has found the one, will there be a proposal — and will she say yes? "The Bachelor" is produced by Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

