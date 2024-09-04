Neil Lane is a Proud Participant in the Finale Episode of the Hit Reality Series "The Bachelorette"

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Lane is a proud participant in the finale episode of "The Bachelorette." The episode featured a stunning 3 carat oval shape diamond set in a rounded tapered bezel. The approximate total weight of all 26 round brilliant cut diamonds is 3.25 carats. Designed and signed by Neil Lane. The ring was featured in the finale episode of "The Bachelorette" which aired Tuesday, September 3rd, at 8/7c, on ABC and is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Neil Lane Couture Neil Lane Couture

Jenn Tran is a sweet and compassionate woman who has dedicated her life to helping others and is currently studying to become a physician assistant. The bilingual Vietnamese beauty currently resides in Miami and is ready to find love with a man who's as reliable and thoughtful as she is. When she's not studying, Tran loves reading, paddleboarding and traveling whenever she has the chance.

ABOUT NEIL LANE

Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.

An avid collector and designer of fine jewelry with an eye for style and elegance, Neil Lane has earned the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars®, to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.

For more information on Neil Lane Couture visit www.neillanecouture.com;

follow @neillanecouture on Instagram.

Neil Lane Couture

9100 Wilshire Boulevard

Suite 705 West in Beverly Hills

ABOUT "THE BACHELORETTE"

"The Bachelorette" is a production of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Bennett Graebner, Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Tim Warner and Peter Gust serve as executive producers.

Click here for more information on "The Bachelorette," follow "The Bachelorette" (#TheBachelorette) on Facebook , Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

For more information on "The Bachelorette," visit dgepress.com.

Media Contact:

Courtney Oelberger

310-275-5015

[email protected]

SOURCE Neil Lane Couture