Neil Lane Is a Proud Participant In “The Golden Bachelorette” Finale

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Lane is a proud participant in the finale of "The Golden Bachelorette." The episode featured a stunning engagement between the first-ever Golden Bachelorette, Joan Vassos, and her final rose recipient Chock Chapple. The finale of "The Golden Bachelorette" aired Wednesday, November 13th, at 8/7c, on ABC and is currently available to stream on Hulu.

After her time was cut short on the inaugural season of "The Golden Bachelor," Joan Vassos, the 61-year-old grandmother and school administrator from Rockville, Maryland, began her own journey for new love when she stepped into her historic role as the first Golden Bachelorette. The fan favorite is a remarkable woman whose life has been defined by her resilience, zest for adventure and strong family values. Vassos envisions a future filled with shared moments by the beach and cherished time with family.

In the final episode of the season, Chock Chapple proposed to Joan Vassos. Joan received a handmade emerald cut diamond platinum ring classically set with two tapered diamond baguettes and 56 round brilliant cut diamonds. The approximate total weight of all diamonds is 4 carats, designed and signed by Neil Lane.

Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.

An avid collector and designer of fine jewelry with an eye for style and elegance, Neil Lane has earned the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars®, to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.

For more information on Neil Lane Couture visit www.neillanecouture.com

After more than 43 million viewers tuned in to the debut of "The Golden Bachelor" across platforms last fall, "The Golden Bachelorette" spotlighted a second chance at love for one radiant woman in her golden years. The men vying for her final rose journeyed through the highs and lows of love, navigating moments of joy and heartbreak.

"The Golden Bachelorette" is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Bennett Graebner, Andrew Frank and Jason Ehrlich serve as executive producers on "The Golden Bachelorette."

