Neil Lane is a Proud Participant in the Season 20 Finale of ABC's Hit Reality Series "The Bachelorette"

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Lane is a proud participant in the finale episode of ABC's "The Bachelorette." The episode featured a gorgeous proposal from Dotun Olubeko to the newest Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, set against the stunning scenery of tropical Fiji. This episode of "The Bachelorette" aired Monday, August 21st at 8/7c, on ABC and is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Charity & Dotun 3 carat Platinum Oval Engagement Ring

A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Lawson earned a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University and stole America's heart on season 27 of "The Bachelor." With her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile, Lawson solidified Bachelor Nation's trust in her genuine desire to find love by taking risks and supporting those around her.

In the final episode of Charity's season, Dotun got down on one knee and proposed to the love of his life with a jaw-dropping 3.01 carat diamond platinum ring with an oval cut diamond. The ring features a hidden diamond halo and an elegant band set with 50 round brilliant cut diamonds, all hand crafted in platinum. Designed and signed by Neil Lane.

ABOUT NEIL LANE

Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.

An avid collector and designer of fine jewelry with an eye for style and elegance, Neil Lane has earned the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars®, to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.

ABOUT "THE BACHELORETTE"

On ABC's hit primetime reality series "The Bachelorette," one lucky woman is offered the chance to find true love. A single and eligible bachelorette embarks on a romantic journey, getting to know a number of handsome men, gradually narrowing the field as she continues her search for her soul mate. At the end of this romantic voyage, if she has found the one, will there be a proposal? "The Bachelorette" is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Nicole Woods, Peter Geist, Louis Caric, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas serve as executive producers.

