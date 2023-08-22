Neil Lane is a Proud Participant in the Season 20 Finale of ABC's Hit Reality Series "The Bachelorette"

News provided by

Neil Lane Couture

22 Aug, 2023, 08:49 ET

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Lane is a proud participant in the finale episode of ABC's "The Bachelorette." The episode featured a gorgeous proposal from Dotun Olubeko to the newest Bachelorette, Charity Lawson, set against the stunning scenery of tropical Fiji. This episode of "The Bachelorette" aired Monday, August 21st at 8/7c, on ABC and is currently available to stream on Hulu.

Continue Reading
Charity & Dotun
Charity & Dotun
3 carat Platinum Oval Engagement Ring
3 carat Platinum Oval Engagement Ring

A child and family therapist from Columbus, Georgia, Lawson earned a master's degree in clinical mental health counseling from Auburn University and stole America's heart on season 27 of "The Bachelor." With her confidence, compassion for helping others and magnetic smile, Lawson solidified Bachelor Nation's trust in her genuine desire to find love by taking risks and supporting those around her.

In the final episode of Charity's season, Dotun got down on one knee and proposed to the love of his life with a jaw-dropping 3.01 carat diamond platinum ring with an oval cut diamond. The ring features a hidden diamond halo and an elegant band set with 50 round brilliant cut diamonds, all hand crafted in platinum. Designed and signed by Neil Lane.

ABOUT NEIL LANE

Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.

An avid collector and designer of fine jewelry with an eye for style and elegance, Neil Lane has earned the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars®, to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.

For more information on Neil Lane Couture visit www.neillanecouture.com.

Neil Lane 
708 N. LA Cienega Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90069 

ABOUT "THE BACHELORETTE"

On ABC's hit primetime reality series "The Bachelorette," one lucky woman is offered the chance to find true love. A single and eligible bachelorette embarks on a romantic journey, getting to know a number of handsome men, gradually narrowing the field as she continues her search for her soul mate. At the end of this romantic voyage, if she has found the one, will there be a proposal? "The Bachelorette" is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner, Nicole Woods, Peter Geist, Louis Caric, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Jodi Baskerville and Jeff Thomas serve as executive producers.

For more information on "The Bachelorette," visit dgepress.com.

Follow "The Bachelorette" (#TheBachelorette) on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Courtney Olberger

310-275-5015

[email protected]

SOURCE Neil Lane Couture

Also from this source

Neil Lane Is a Proud Participant in the Finale Episode of ABC's Hit Romance Reality Series "The Bachelor"

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.