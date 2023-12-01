Neil Lane is a Proud Participant in the Season Finale of ABC's Reality Series "The Golden Bachelor"

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil is a proud participant in the finale episode of ABC's "The Golden Bachelor." The episode culminates in an emotional proposal from our first golden bachelor to Theresa Nist, set against the stunning scenery of tropical Costa Rica. This episode of "The Golden Bachelor," aired THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30, at 8/7c, on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu.

3.15ct Princess Engagement Ring chosen by Gerry Turner.
Gerry Turner & Neil Lane.
A retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He's often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts. Always a romantic, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017. Six years after Toni's passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years.

In the final episode of Gerry's season, he got down on one knee and proposed to the last love of his life Theresa Nist, with a platinum ring centering a princess cut diamond accented by two baguette cut diamonds with a further 128 small round brilliant cut diamonds with a total of 3.15 carats all hand crafted in platinum. Designed and signed by Neil Lane.

ABOUT NEIL LANE

Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.

An avid collector and designer of fine jewelry with an eye for style and elegance, Neil Lane has earned the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars®, to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.

For more information on Neil Lane Couture visit www.neillanecouture.com.

Neil Lane
9100 Wilshire Boulevard
Suite 705 West in Beverly Hills

ABOUT "THE GOLDEN BACHELOR"

After more than 20 years of fostering love on "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise," "The Golden Bachelor" showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years. On this all-new unscripted series hosted by Jesse Palmer, one hopeless romantic is

given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams? Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu.

"The Golden Bachelor" is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner and Andrew Frank serve as executive producers.

For more information on "The Golden Bachelor," visit dgepress.com.

Follow "The Golden Bachelor" (#TheGoldenBachelor) on Facebook, Instagram and X.

