Neil Lane Is a Proud Participant in This Week's Episode of ABC's "The Golden Bachelor"

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neil Lane is a proud participant in the first season of ABC's "The Golden Bachelor." The episode will feature a very special romantic one on one date with the network's first Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner. This episode of "The Golden Bachelor" will air Thursday, October 12th, at 8/7c, on ABC and be available to stream next day on Hulu.

A retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He's often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts. Always a romantic, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017. Six years after Toni's passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years.

ABOUT NEIL LANE

Neil Lane is the go-to jeweler for Hollywood brides-to-be. He has designed engagement rings for stars like Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, Jessica Simpson, Emily Blunt and Miley Cyrus, among others, and shares his unique aesthetic with his Neil Lane Bridal® collection at Kay® Jewelers.

An avid collector and designer of fine jewelry with an eye for style and elegance, Neil Lane has earned the respect and admiration of A-list stars. From the Oscars®, to private celebrity events and red-carpet engagements, Neil Lane's iconic pieces have adorned some of the most beautiful and powerful women in Hollywood, including Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Jennifer Lopez, Brie Larson, Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lawrence, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Garner, Sofia Vergara, Oprah and many others.

The jewels for this special date were selected to reflect the woman on the date - elegant sophisticated, beautiful, and of course glamorous. Neil chose the 50-carat pear shape diamond and platinum necklace, and a pair of pear-shaped earrings designed with a romantic French Fleur Des motif that complemented the necklace perfectly. The earrings were hand made in platinum and set with over 70 small round diamonds with a central hanging briolette cut diamond. Designed and signed by Neil Lane with a total weight of over 3 carats, the art deco diamond bracelet added more sparks giving the look a romantic vintage feel.

For more information on Neil Lane Couture,visit www.neillanecouture.com

ABOUT "THE GOLDEN BACHELOR"

After more than 20 years of fostering love on "The Bachelor," "The Bachelorette" and "Bachelor in Paradise," "The Golden Bachelor" showcases a whole new kind of love story – one for the golden years. On this all-new unscripted series hosted by Jesse Palmer, one hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our Golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams? "The Golden Bachelor" airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

"The Golden Bachelor" is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon. Claire Freeland, Jason Ehrlich, Bennett Graebner and Andrew Frank serve as executive producers.

For more information on "The Golden Bachelor," visit dgepress.com. Follow "The Golden Bachelor" (#TheGoldenBachelor) on Facebook, Instagram and X.

