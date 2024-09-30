Neiman Marcus and Brunello Cucinelli Celebrate the Spirit of Adventure with Road to Solomeo Collection

Inspired by the open road and motorcycle iconography, the multicategory assortment exemplifies the iconic brands' ongoing partnership

DALLAS, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with Brunello Cucinelli, Neiman Marcus is proud to announce the launch of a new collection of over 50 styles across men's and women's ready-to-wear and accessories, called Road to Solomeo, exclusive to Neiman Marcus Group. The collection is designed by Carolina Cucinelli, Vice President and Co-Creative Director of the company, in collaboration with the men's and women's style team. Road to Solomeo was created for the individual who values style and substance.

"The extraordinary collections from Brunello Cucinelli are always a highlight of our seasonal offerings, providing a distinct luxury experience for our Cucinelli customers," said Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer at Neiman Marcus. "We are honored each season by Brunello Cucinelli's continued commitment to our partnership and his impeccable craft. These unique expressions of the Cucinelli brand identity become something beyond clothes and accessories - they're pieces of fashion history, and we're proud to offer that experience to our customers."

Carolina Cucinelli takes after her father as an avid motorcyclist, a hobby she also shares with her husband, Brunello Cucinelli Men's Creative Director Alessio Piastrelli. Road to Solomeo was inspired by their motorcycle excursions through the breathtaking hills, quaint villages, and vibrant cities of their native Italy. The collection reflects the essential spirit of the items worn throughout these journeys. Fabrics of the open road take a front seat in this collection, as standout denim, leathers, and suedes are elevated through the heritage brand's luxurious craftsmanship. The classic, down-to-earth materials embody a sense of simple luxuries, at the intersection of high quality and sartorial ease.

"Our collection for Neiman Marcus is a reflection of the freedom and passion that my husband and I feel while riding motorcycles. Each piece is designed with the same attention to detail and craftsmanship that defines our journey, blending elegance with the adventurous spirit that drives us. It's a tribute to our lifestyle and the idea that high quality pieces can be weaved into our day-to-day lives. We are grateful to Neiman Marcus for welcoming our new ideas, and for the opportunity to share our creative expression with our valued clients," said Carolina Cucinelli, Vice President & Co-Creative Director, Brunello Cucinelli.

The women's collection features fantastic details like sparkling knits and leathers grounded in moto aesthetics, making for a radically wearable assortment. The collection is completed with a refreshing update to the moto jacket crafted in lux suede and shearling. Elegant shirting, bandanas in feminine prints, and refined denim are reminiscent of Americana aesthetics with a decidedly Italian flair.

For the men, waffled knits and suede loafers in deep navies and rich browns serve as the ultimate manifestation of fall style in the Italian countryside, textured and seasonal outerwear allow the wearer to experiment with their desired silhouette. Cucinelli's suiting is a highlight, tailored in a luxurious alpaca-blend Prince of Wales plaid fabric.

Neiman Marcus is proud to have fostered a long-standing relationship with Brunello Cucinelli. The Italian heritage brand is a favorite of Neiman's customers, who are avid collectors of their pieces. The consistent collaboration between the two brands serves to elevate the customer experience with one-of-a-kind "Retail-tainment" moments and seasonal exclusive collections.

To celebrate the collection, select clients are invited to an intimate event hosted by Neiman Marcus, Carolina Cucinelli, and Alessio Piastrelli at an airplane hangar in La Jolla, California later this month. This immersive evening will celebrate the synergy of aviation and motorcycles, with vintage planes and sleek bikes setting the stage, for an unforgettable night of adventure and elegance.

The brand's storied history includes honoring Mr. Cucinelli as the 2023 Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion recipient, a recognition that has honored over 150 fashion luminaries including Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Ralph Lauren and Giorgio Armani.

The Road to Solomeo collection is exclusive to Neiman Marcus Group. It is now available at select Neiman Marcus store locations, Bergdorf Goodman in New York City, online and through remote selling.

