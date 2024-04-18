Neiman Marcus Celebrates Summer with Exclusive 'Balmain Beach Club' Collection and Immersive "Retail-tainment" Experience

The legendary French Maison returns to the integrated luxury retailer to offer customers a Riviera-inspired collection and installation

DALLAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus, in partnership with Balmain, is pleased to introduce Balmain Beach Club, an exclusive collection and immersive customer activation in Dallas. Debuting in 10 stores, online and through remote selling channels, the 14-piece collection of ready-to-wear and handbags is inspired by the French Riviera.

Exclusive Balmain Beach Club Immersive Experience at Neiman Marcus NorthPark. Credit: Robie Robinson for Neiman Marcus The exclusive collection evokes the spirit and colors of the South of France. Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Balmain Beach Club is the latest iteration of Neiman Marcus’ ‘Retail-tainment’ strategy. Credit: Robie Robinson for Neiman Marcus

"Through the distinctive creative lens of Olivier Rousteing, Balmain continues to be the pinnacle of French style with a modern perspective" said Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "At our core, we are a relationship business and Balmain Beach Club represents the latest chapter in our longstanding history with the Maison that, time after time, has engaged and delighted our customers."

Evoking the spirit and colors of the South of France, the collection features a summery palette of soft yellows, blues and whites with the house's signature gold details. For this exclusive offering, Balmain surveyed its archives to reintroduce a baroque print by the Maison's founder, Pierre Balmain. The elegant motif is translated onto diaphanous dresses, a bold canvas and leather handbag, among other pieces.

The partnership supports Neiman Marcus Group's growth strategy to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences by offering an expertly curated product assortment for customers. Balmain Beach Club follows the successful exclusive launches of the Barbie x Balmain and Summer Set collections over the past two years.

"My team and I wanted to keep this special limited-edition collection chic, light and easy for upcoming summer days and evenings," explains Olivier Rousteing, Balmain Creative Director. "But, of course, we wanted to ensure that the connection to the house's incredible design history remained evident for those in the know. So, we started out by riffing on some singular archival references—including Monsieur Balmain's beloved Baroque flourishes and the signature Labyrinth motif. Then we mixed in some of the strongest themes that we've sent down our most recent runways, such as an array of eye-catching bright pastels and some unexpected twists on camouflage patterns. And we've ended up with an offering that definitely channels the distinctive modern spirit of today's Balmain."

The collection is complemented by a full-scale installation in the retailer's Dallas NorthPark store. From now through May 5 customers will be transported to a sumptuous beachfront clubhouse complete with black and white striped umbrellas, lounge chairs, an ivy-covered pergola, and visual details using the Balmain archive print. To celebrate the collection, the retailer hosted a private dinner for top customers in Dallas. Guests were treated to an unforgettable evening with references to the glamour of the Côte d'Azur. The activation is the latest iteration of Neiman Marcus' 'Retail-tainment' strategy.

Neiman Marcus has the largest assortment of the French fashion house's collections worldwide. The partnership dates back more than half a century when, in 1955, Pierre Balmain won the prestigious Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion.

In support of Neiman's strategy to deliver a personalized luxury experience however its customer chooses to shop, the collection comes to life across all three facets of its integrated retail model: in-store, online and through remote selling. The collection will be amplified digitally through a full 360-degree marketing campaign across NeimanMarcus.com, the NM App and the retailer's social media channels. Style advisors are also empowered to interact with their customers through its proprietary remote selling platform CONNECT.

#neimanmarcus | @neimanmarcus |@balmain

Link to assets here.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 36-store presence in the U.S., one of the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platforms, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there is something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com .

For more information and detailed history about the Neiman Marcus Awards, view the Press Kit .

ABOUT BALMAIN:

More than 75 years ago, when Pierre Balmain first introduced his "New French Style," it immediately became clear to all that his eponymous house was offering a distinctly fresh, bold, and feminine conception of haute couture, one which broke with many of the well-established conventions of the era. His audaciousness paid off. Pierre Balmain became one of the handful of young French talents who ushered in the mid-century golden age of couture and helped to re-establish Paris as the world's fashion capital.

Since 2011, Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing has been inventively building upon Pierre Balmain's extraordinary legacy, while always remaining true to his own determination to design clothes that reflect the way his inclusive, powerful, and global Balmain Army wishes to live today. The result is a unique and instantly recognizable Balmain silhouette, style and attitude that highlights the singular craftsmanship of the house's celebrated ateliers, while consistently referencing a rich Parisian heritage.

SOURCE Neiman Marcus