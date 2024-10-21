Neiman Marcus Dazzles with Second Annual Bejeweled Ball

The luxury retailer unites top maisons and discerning customers for an extraordinary evening showcasing an exclusive curation of over $100M in high jewelry and rare timepieces

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Neiman Marcus hosted its second annual Bejeweled Ball at Chateau de Laurel in Beverly Hills. The event brought to life the integrated luxury retailer's renowned Bejeweled Book and created the magic for its discerning customers. Long recognized as the ultimate destination in luxury, Neiman Marcus spotlighted a curated assortment of exceptional creations from five of the world's most prestigious brands alongside a special selection of vintage timepieces.

The jewelry on display was curated to reflect each maison's signature style through varied products, with some of the pieces being viewed in the U.S. for the first time. Buccellati had intricate, lace-like gold pieces woven with diamonds. David Webb's daringly modern motifs featured enamel with emeralds, diamonds and peridot. Rahaminov Diamonds captivated attendees with a range of flawless diamonds. Piaget's decorative heritage was showcased in masterful high jewelry, displayed alongside an exquisite selection of timepieces. Modernity seamlessly intertwined with timeless elegance in Messika's distinctive creations. While the discerning watch aficionado had an array of vintage treasures, including rare editions from Patek Philippe, Rolex, and Cartier.

"The Bejeweled Ball is an extraordinary experience we created to showcase the magic of 'Retail-tainment' and strengthen the cherished relationships we have with our loyal clientele while captivating new audiences," said Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "This event is a unique intersection of our unparalleled curation, made possible through our enduring partnerships with the world's most iconic brands. We are especially thrilled to expand this year's assortment to include both men's and vintage timepieces, further enhancing the exclusivity of the assortment."

For over a decade, the Neiman Marcus Bejeweled Book has served as the ultimate showcase for unparalleled pieces from the world's most esteemed jewelry maisons, cementing its position as one of the most powerful print vehicles in the luxury industry. This year's edition features 143 extraordinary pieces of jewelry and timepieces, totaling more than 1,100 carats of diamonds in exquisite settings. Nearly half of the selection is exclusive to Neiman Marcus or one-of-a-kind, further elevating its status among discerning collectors. The Bejeweled Book cover itself is a masterpiece, featuring the Henry Dunay "The Lachrymosa" mask, famously worn by a legendary movie star, with approximately 36.25 carats of diamonds, epitomizing the essence of timeless glamour. In support of Neiman Marcus' 360-degree integrated marketing strategy, the Bejeweled Book comes to life online, in-stores, and through remote selling.

"We are dedicated to the Pursuit of the Extraordinary, continuously envisioning innovative ways to deliver immersive experiences that not only meet but exceed our customers' expectations," said Nabil Aliffi, Chief Brand Officer of Neiman Marcus. "Our commitment to brand expression is paramount as we've meticulously curated the Bejeweled program to embody the elegance and sophistication synonymous with Neiman Marcus."

As part of the retailer's InCircle loyalty program, esteemed members enjoyed an unforgettable multi-day experience, culminating in the opulent Bejeweled Ball at a glamorous Beverly Hills mansion. Products were displayed among towering willow trees and greenery, inviting guests to explore room takeovers by the jewelry houses. The dining space featured Buccellati tablescapes and Lalique glassware, while Wolf safes in the lounge added an extra touch of luxury. Event production by Figue+Co ensured a seamless experience, while L'Objet amenities from its newly released home fragrance collection elevated the ambiance.

Special guests included executives from participating brand partners such as Luca Buccellati, Special Sales/VIP Director; Mark Emanuel, Co-Owner of David Webb; Valérie Messika, founder and Artistic Director; Greg Weeter, Brand President of Piaget of the Americas; Amir Goldfiner, President, and Tamara Goldfiner, Designer of Rahaminov Diamonds.

Neiman Marcus continues to invest in services and activations to strengthen the relationships it has with its most engaged customers in support of its growth strategy, Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As the holiday season approaches, the retailer will continue to delight customers beyond expectation as the ultimate gift giving destination. Through its integrated retail model, Neiman Marcus offers a seamless shopping experience that leverages cross-channel convenience to make every interaction memorable and strengthen customer relationships while driving long-term value.

