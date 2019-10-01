Neiman Marcus Enhances Beauty Assortment With New "Clean Beauty" Online Shop

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus, the Dallas-based premier luxury retailer, announced today their assortment of Clean Beauty products. Pure, powerful, natural beauty products, containing what you want and nothing more - this collection is free of paraben, paraffin, phthalate, sulfate, silicone, and animal testing.

Customers can now visit the Neiman Marcus Clean Beauty online shop and browse products free of these ingredients. Products that are free of all factors will be easily identified on the website by a "clean" circular icon. In stores, beauty products that meet Neiman's clean standards will be noted with the same "clean" icon on beauty counters.

"It was important for us to launch this initiative and specifically call out these products so our customers can easily make an educated decision," said Michelle Gill, Divisional Merchandise Manager, Beauty, Neiman Marcus. "We have so many amazing products, both a part of our existing assortments and new to Neiman Marcus, that are free of these ingredients. We want customers to know they don't need to sacrifice quality in order to get clean products."

Neiman Marcus' Clean Beauty products are comprised of skincare, haircare, nailcare, and color cosmetics. Highlights include Maya Chia The Eye Achiever Multi-Correctional Serum, Agent Nateur HOLI(ROSE) No4 Deodorant , Knesko Skin Nano Gold Repair Collagen Face Mask, and Kjaer Weis Lipstick.

This move to offer a Clean Beauty collection is part of a larger brand wellness initiative. Like fashion, wellness is highly individual. While one's version of self-care may be a daily fitness class, another's might involve a luxurious skincare ritual. However you care for your mind and body, make this the season you make it a priority. Customers can shop activewear, sun care, beauty, health supplements and sleep collections through Neiman Marcus' online Wellness Guide.

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing luxury customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus digitally connects with customers around the world while delighting them with interesting, interactive, and immersive experiences across a physical 43-store presence in the U.S. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. Neiman Marcus is part of the Neiman Marcus Group, which is comprised of a multi-branded, luxury shopping experience under the Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow brand names. To keep up with the latest news and events happening at Neiman Marcus, visit www.neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and WeChat.

