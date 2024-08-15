Neiman Marcus' Fall Campaign Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of The Art of Fashion®

The integrated luxury retailer continues to inspire customers in Pursuit of the Extraordinary through a new campaign captured by Tyler Mitchell

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus today unveiled its fall campaign which celebrates the 30th anniversary of The Art of Fashion®. Acclaimed photographer, Tyler Mitchell, lensed the imagery and a short film titled, Extraordinary Pursuits. Paying homage to cinematic style and Hollywood glamour, the digital-first campaign adds another indelible chapter of exceptional image creation to the canon of the brand.

Neiman Marcus Celebrates the 30th Anniversary of The Art of Fashion® through Fall Campaign Ayo Edebiri Colman Domingo

For three decades, The Art of Fashion® has championed those who approach style with an artful touch. Blending the creative excellence of the world's most sought-after fashion designers with the fine art of photography, the tradition exemplifies Neiman Marcus' distinct position in the luxury landscape. Over the years, the luxury retailer has elegantly captured the best of the season's collections in partnership with legendary photographers including Richard Avedon, Helmut Newton, and Lillian Bassman, among others. Mitchell's inimitable talent is a valuable addition to this legacy.

"Neiman Marcus has an indisputable history of collaborating with the greatest creative talents and we are thrilled that Tyler Mitchell has joined us this season to mark the next phase of The Art of Fashion®," said Nabil Aliffi, Chief Brand Officer, Neiman Marcus. "An homage to the personal style of our clients, the campaign celebrates cinematic world-making articulated through our curated product assortment."

The campaign stars six individuals whose creative pursuits embody the retailer's ethos, In Pursuit of the Extraordinary. Award-winning actors turned breakout style stars Ayo Edebiri and Colman Domingo headline a cast that includes influential journalist Amy Fine Collins, model and content creator Alex Consani, model Roberto Sipos, and longtime client Alexis Stiles.

Mitchell's work explores this season's fashion within a dreamlike setting reminiscent of a timeless Neiman Marcus store. This evocative backdrop was designed by production designer Poppy Bartlett in collaboration with Mitchell. The campaign kicks off with the short film, Extraordinary Pursuits, that debuted exclusively on the brand's digital channels including neimanmarcus.com. The site and app include a full campaign takeover with imagery by Mitchell and corresponding editorial stories.

This unique brand expression expands on the ongoing anthology series, The Achievers, conceived by Aliffi as a part of last year's New Frontiers campaign. This season, Edebiri, Domingo, Fine Collins, and Stiles were selected for their remarkable personal style.

Neiman Marcus tapped Joshua Kamei of Ladies of Madison Avenue (@ladiesofmadisonave), whose online presence has quickly become a cultural cornerstone. Through collaboration, an interview campaign will run in partnership with brand channels (@neimanmarcus, @neimansman). This social series is a celebration of personal style where Kamei captures a behind the scenes look with The Achievers on their style journeys.

Throughout the fall season, the retailer will activate a series of styling events across various stores tied to The Art of Fashion® where the brand's 3,000+ style advisors will hand select fresh, seasonal wardrobes for clients. The sales associates will translate the campaign's elevated curation further, and invite customers into ongoing relationships, through the retailer's proprietary Connect platform. Users of the Neiman Marcus app can expect to discover stylish fashions through the highly engaging multi-brand experience.

Neiman Marcus invites everyone to discover exclusive collections, world-class service, and one-of-a-kind experiences this season. The retailer continues to Make Life Extraordinary for its customers while fueling its growth strategy, Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. Customers can join in on the Neiman Marcus magic across its integrated retail model—online, in-stores, or remotely through its selling associates.

For assets, view the press kit here.

#neimanmarcus | @neimanmarcus

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based retailer that provides a curated product assortment, luxury services, and exclusive activations for customers in Pursuit of the Extraordinary. We are known for creating the Neiman Marcus magic through exceptional customer experiences including the Neiman Marcus Awards, Fantasy Gifts, seasonal campaigns, and "Retail-tainment" initiatives. Neiman Marcus has a rich history as a brand builder, bringing together the world's top luxury designers and customers to foster a dedicated following for generations. We serve customers across all facets of our integrated retail model including our 36 stores, digital channels, and through remote selling. For more information on the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Neiman Marcus