Neiman Marcus Group Celebrates Black History by Supporting Black Futures

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in honor of Black History Month, Neiman Marcus Group ("NMG" or the "Company") launches its "Celebrating Black History by Supporting Black Futures" campaign, focused on fostering Black excellence.

Through numerous long-standing and new partnerships, NMG is investing in the leadership of tomorrow in the various stages of academic and professional life: young student, college student, pre-professional, young professional, and professional. NMG has also announced the achievement of raising and donating $1 million over a three-year period to non-profit organizations that support Black communities across the U.S.

"Neiman Marcus Group is investing in a strong foundation of educational support, mentoring, and leadership skills, which are all crucial to the success of our communities," said Amber Seikaly, Vice President, ESG and Chief Communications Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "We have a commitment to serving communities across the U.S., and we're thrilled to continue supporting organizations that build brighter futures."

As part of its three-year partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, NMG has pledged to continue fundraising in Neiman Marcus stores throughout February, with the goal to deliver more than $1 million towards the advancement of youth. With 4.6 million young people in Boys & Girls Clubs of America, 26 percent, or 1.1 million, are Black. Donations from NMG ensure all youth, including Black youth, receive the knowledge, skills, and experiences to prepare them for school, work, and life. Donations are also used to advance young emerging scholars interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

NMG has more than a century-long history of philanthropic partnerships within the community, demonstrating the company's core value of being "All Heart." Through its philanthropic foundation, The Heart of Neiman Marcus, the Company will continue to support Dallas Black Dance Theatre and begins a partnership with the 100K Mentor Challenge powered by ProMazo. The 100K Mentor Challenge, built by students for students during the COVID-19 pandemic, aims to provide 100,000 mentors for 100,000 underrepresented students over the next two years to ensure they have access to networking and mentorship opportunities. NMG associates coast-to-coast will make a meaningful impact on leaders of tomorrow by mentoring college students through this partnership.

In addition to philanthropic partnerships, NMG will continue to celebrate Black History Month by hosting Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter covering racial injustice for The New York Times Magazine and creator of the landmark 1619 Project, for an associate and customer-facing fireside chat with the company's Chief Legal Counsel, Tracy Preston. Customers can RSVP for the virtual event by visiting www.neimanmarcus.com/virtualevents. NMG will also donate to the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting in honor of Hannah-Jones.

As part of the Company's honor of Black History Month, Black-led businesses and designers of brand partners are highlighted through Neiman Marcus' "Spotlight on Diversity" story on NeimanMarcus.com. Black and minority-owned brands are also featured in a shoppable "Spotlight on Diversity" category on Neiman Marcus' website.

"NMG is a place where everyone belongs, where diversity is valued, and where showing up as your full and authentic self is expected," said Eric Severson, Chief People & Belonging Officer, Neiman Marcus Group. "As we progress on our Belonging journey, our people and their voices are a priceless way we highlight the excellence that makes up our company."

To read more about NMG's philanthropic work, visit The Heart of Neiman Marcus.

