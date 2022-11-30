Neiman Marcus Group Launches NMG Awards to Honor Luminaries Who Revolutionize Luxury Experiences

Brunello Cucinelli honored with return of prestigious Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion

Award honorees receive elevated access to the Neiman Marcus platform to curate their own brand expression for the US luxury customer

DALLAS, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) announces the launch of NMG Awards, a new platform to recognize and amplify breakthrough luminaries in fashion globally. Today's announcement marks the return of the prestigious Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion. The platform also includes the new Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion, given to recipients demonstrating exceptional innovation in their creative approach.

The reimagined awards are an extension of the company's growth strategy to Revolutionize Luxury Experiences through its differentiated business model. It celebrates brand partners who share an interest in NMG's innovative approach to retail and purpose-driven commitment to creating impact. In addition to partnering with award recipients to conceptualize unique activations and immersive experiences, Neiman Marcus will invest in the full strength of its merchandising and brand marketing magic to maximize the program's reach to the US luxury customer.

"The NMG Awards are an embodiment of our relentless commitment to our brand partners, connecting them to our luxury customer in an entirely new way," said Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, NMG. "We are recognizing, and celebrating with the fashion industry, those who are inspiring our collective mind to shape the future of our field."

Brunello Cucinelli will receive the 2023 Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion. The award has honored more than 100 fashion luminaries over 85 years, including Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Grace Kelly, Karl Lagerfeld, Miuccia Prada, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, Carolina Herrera, Estée Lauder and Baccarat, among others.

Cucinelli represents fashion's pinnacle of luxury, delivering to customers' growing demand for elevated lifestyle designs. His impact in the community and commitments to humanistic capitalism amplify his standing as an icon in the industry.

"Our long-standing relationship with Brunello Cucinelli over the last 20 years and his tremendous impact on the world of luxury fashion made him a clear choice as the first honoree for our new awards platform," continued van Raemdonck. "Like us, Brunello leads with love. Not only because of his contributions to luxury, but because of the principles associated with the brand. His enduring commitments to humanistic values set Brunello apart as a designer, an entrepreneur, and a visionary for the future of luxury."

As part of the program, Brunello Cucinelli designed the "Icon Collection," for Neiman Marcus. For the first time in the history of their partnership, each piece of the limited edition collection will be labeled "Exclusively Designed for Neiman Marcus," and select styles will be uniquely numbered. The collection includes women's and men's ready-to-wear, shoes, and bags, and will be exclusively available at ten Neiman Marcus stores and online in April 2023.

"Among Brunello's many contributions to our industry, he has made particular impact through his elevated luxury lifestyle design that recognizes the luxury customer's desire for impeccably crafted, artfully made pieces. Our customers collect his designs like they are works of art; it's a testament to the superior design, quality, craftsmanship and allure of his brand," said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "I am honored that Brunello chose to express his creativity to our luxury customers through the World of Cucinelli, in Neiman Marcus' very first co-branded collection. It is a beautiful nod to our special relationship."

"I am flattered and full of gratitude toward Neiman Marcus, one of the world's highest expressions of fashion and luxury. I sincerely thank Geoffroy van Raemdonck and all the collaborators whom we have had the pleasure of working and engaging with throughout these fruitful twenty years," said Brunello Cucinelli, Executive Chairman and Creative Director of the brand. "The prestigious acknowledgment that I am being awarded fills me with joy and makes me feel extraordinarily honored. Especially because I believe it is not just a splendid gratification bestowed on the work of our fashion house, but also an exceptional confirmation of the great appreciation that the whole world nurtures for the value of craftsmanship of the highest quality, of Made in Italy and, I am certain, also for our way of living and working, what we here in Solomeo like to define as being 'in harmony with Creation,' a living form of universal attraction."

The NMG Awards will be celebrated at an exclusive event during Paris Fashion Week in March 2023. The program will recognize Brunello Cucinelli and his contributions to the industry, as well as announce the honorees for the Creative Impact Award. NMG will also pay tribute to past recipients of the Distinguished Service Award and their continued influence on luxury today. Signifying fashion's purpose to create both beauty and impact, the event will bring together the industry's global luminaries who share the same devotion to fashion and delighting luxury customers.

For more information and a detailed history, view the NMG Awards Press Kit and watch the NMG Awards Video .

ABOUT NMG AWARDS

NMG Awards is a new platform to recognize and amplify breakthrough luminaries in fashion globally. The platform includes the return of the prestigious Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion, a legacy established by Carrie Marcus Neiman and Stanley Marcus 85 years ago, as well as the new Neiman Marcus Award for Creative Impact in the Field of Fashion, given to recipients showing innovative creative impact and exceptional potential for growth.

The Distinguished Service Award has been given to over 100 luxury fashion luminaries in the industry, including Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent, Giorgio Armani, Grace Kelly, Karl Lagerfeld, Miuccia Prada, Oscar de la Renta, Ralph Lauren, Salvatore Ferragamo, Carolina Herrera, Estée Lauder and Baccarat, among others.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP (NMG)

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we're delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three channels of in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG|Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

ABOUT BRUNELLO CUCINELLI

The Brunello Cucinelli story started in 1978 and has always been guided by the desire to respect moral and economic dignity of humankind: pursuing a healthy and balanced growth while protecting nature's beauties, acting as "lovable guardians," are the main ethical principles that shaped the company's life. The adventure started from the intuition of dyeing cashmere knitwear, and since the beginning, its main goal has been to make high quality creations to last and to be passed down to future generations. The Italian hamlet of Solomeo hosts the company's headquarters and has always been its beating heart: its natural and artistic beauties, together with the culture and the rich traditions of the land, inspire the brand's continuous aesthetic research on elegance. The company is rooted in the history and legacy of great Italian craftsmanship as well as modern design, combining the finest quality raw materials, creativity and savoir-faire.

The brand has developed over time a personal vision of total looks, which is reflected in the exclusive ready-to-wear collections for Women, Men, and Kids as well as lifestyle accessories line, embodying a sophisticated concept of contemporary elegance. The brand is distributed internationally through monobrand boutiques in leading capitals and cities worldwide and in the most exclusive resorts, with a significant presence in selected multibrand and department stores.

SOURCE Neiman Marcus Group