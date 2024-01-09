Neiman Marcus Group's Geoffroy van Raemdonck and Katie Anderson to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 2024 ICR Conference

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) today announced Geoffroy van Raemdonck, Chief Executive Officer, and Katie Anderson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida. The presentation will take place today, Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 3:30 pm ET and will be held in Mediterranean 4 at the Grand Lakes Resort.

About Neiman Marcus Group (NMG)
Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the premiere multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we are delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in digital, data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three facets of our integrated retail model- in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. NMG WOW (Way of Working) is the company's unique, integrated working philosophy that empowers our associates to do their best work, full stop. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com. 

