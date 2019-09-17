Neiman Marcus Kicks Off Shinola's Limited-Edition Watch Collection For Longhorn And Sooner Fans

DALLAS, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus, the Dallas-based premier luxury retailer, has been selected as the exclusive retailer of Shinola's limited-edition Detrola watch collection that pays homage to the historic rivalry between The University of Texas and The University of Oklahoma. The watches will be available in seven Neiman Marcus stores, as well as online, in late September.

In celebration of the annual football game on October 12th, Shinola has designed a limited-edition collection of burnt orange and crimson Detrola watches for the most die-hard Longhorn and Sooner fans in the country. As the perfect accessory to show school pride, the limited-edition unisex collection will be available in select Neiman Marcus stores in Texas.

"Neiman Marcus has always looked for opportunities to engage with and celebrate our customers' passions and interests. And, as a Texas-based brand, we were thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Shinola this year to create a beautifully crafted, exclusive unisex watch collection in celebration of the historic rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma," said Russ Patrick, SVP and GMM, Home, Men's and Children's, Neiman Marcus.

In late August, Shinola launched Detrola, the brand's new collection of highly-collectible 43mm modern watches built with high-grade components and clever engineering. Each watch in the collection features a flexible, quick-release silicone strap in a variety of vibrant colorways, and cases constructed from TR90 resin. It's a lightweight and resilient material that is easily colorable yet can clearly show the Detroit-built Argonite 705 movement inside when left transparent. K1 crystal, the cover of the Detrola watch dial, is classified as the hardest, most durable mineral crystal with scratch resistance.

With only 250 watches in existence, each timepiece is priced at $395 and will be available in the following Neiman Marcus Downtown, NorthPark, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and Fort Worth stores: Images available here.

