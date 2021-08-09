Neiman Marcus Launches Fall 2021 Campaign: Re-Introduce Yourself

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus announced the launch of its Fall campaign Re-Introduce Yourself. With a history rich in magical stories and vibrant fashion, the preeminent luxury retailer writes its future filled with optimism, love, and the extraordinary. Simply put, Neiman Marcus is better than ever.

The campaign theme, Re-Introduce Yourself, encourages customers to embrace how they, the world and Neiman Marcus have changed and evolved over the past year. Imagined by the in-house creative team, the 360-degree marketing campaign comes to life across multi-media print and digital advertising, native content, social media, and in-store visuals and events. The retailer's new and exclusive brands are at the forefront of storytelling that invites customers to re-introduce themselves to the art of fashion and reframe their place in the modern world with new rules, new perspectives, and new self-expressions.

"The upward business momentum we've experienced has been an optimistic sign of new possibilities and a new world," said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "This season calls for all of us to re-introduce who we are and what we've learned about ourselves. It's time for Neiman Marcus to do the same, and we want our customers to not only meet us again but know that we're in this together. We look forward to introducing them to new brands as part of our integrated luxury retail strategy and meeting them where they shop – in our stores, on our website, and through our in-store and digital style advisors."

The bright skies, swirling leaves, and invigorating freshness of the Fall season all exude the crispness of change. It signals new beauty, new ideas, new perspectives, new connections, and a new sense of self. Shot on-location in Art Omi's sculpture and architecture park in upstate New York, on the Million Air runway in Dallas, and in-studio, Neiman Marcus' Fall campaign concept captures that sentiment and the juxtaposition of customers' re-emergence into work, life, and nature, featuring over 40 new luxury and emerging brands as part of the almost 100 brands featured in the campaign across women's, men's, children's, home, and beauty.

Debuting in mid-August, Neiman Marcus' Fall campaign video is a principal element of the campaign and one of the ways the retailer offers a re-introduction to itself and services. Directed by Anais Larocca and produced in partnership with award-winning production studio The Mill, the video is a metaphor for the transformation of everyone, who, for the past year or so, felt life and self-expression were on pause. The visual narrative follows the metamorphosis of customers – depicted by dancers choreographed by Amy Gardner – as they expressively begin to unfold into their new selves and triumphantly re-emerge into the outside world. It also features three of Neiman Marcus' own style advisors, whose service helps to trigger that change as they guide them through every moment in their journey of renewed energy and revitalized style.

Neiman Marcus is also bringing back its fabled seasonal editorial publication known as 'The Book,' which features exclusive interviews with fashion luminaries Gabriella Hearst of Chloe and Virgil Abloh of Off-White and Louis Vuitton, amongst a breadth of new content.

Launched August 9th, 2021, as a homepage takeover with its own online hub for all things new at Neiman Marcus, Re-Introduce Yourself digital campaign stories will continue to go live throughout the season on Neiman Marcus' Magazine (www.neimanmarcus.com/editorial) and via email and social media. The Book will be available in-home to customers starting August 30.

"Like our customers, Neiman Marcus experienced a transformation of our own," said Daz McColl, Chief Marketing Officer, Neiman Marcus. "Re-Introduce Yourself is an opportunity for us to convey how we've evolved and share our re-imagined fashion perspective and hopefulness for the future that lies ahead while inspiring our customers to stylishly and confidently follow suit. It marks a new chapter in our story, evident in the way we've reimagined our approach to storytelling across all channels starting with our campaign video, which serves as a dramatic expression of human connection being a catalyst for change. Not only is it the first time we have featured real style advisors in a spot, but it's also an ode to the vitality of their relationships with our customers and commitment to supporting each one in this new era by consistently providing personal and inspirational experiences."

Customers can continue to expect unparalleled access, world-class service, and one-of-a-kind experiences both on and offline. As a fashion authority and industry leader, Neiman's welcomes customers to visit their stores, where inside, they'll discover the future of style and find inspiration for a new season. And, for those taking smaller steps back into the world, Neiman Marcus continues to offer private in-store appointments and complimentary matching to one of their expert style advisors.

Access all the Neiman Marcus: Re-Introduce Yourself assets here: LINK HERE

NOTES TO EDITORS

Re-Introduce Yourself to New Perspectives (Art of Fashion) – Women's

Photography: Yulia Gorbachenko

Talent: Dilone, Saskia De Brauw, Abby Champion

Location: https://artomi.org

Re-Introduce Yourself to New Possibilities (Art of Fashion) – Men's

Photography: Yulia Gorbachenko

Talent: Cloud Modi, Liam Kelly, Alexis Chapparo

Location: https://artomi.org

Re-Introduce Yourself to The New Work Week – Women's and Men's

Photography: Alexander Neumann

Talent: Valerie Scherzinger, Nuri Son, Dasha Malentina, Kyla Ramsey

Re-Introduce Yourself to The World Outside Your Door – Women's

Re-Introduce Yourself to New Adventures – Men's

Photography: Nagi Sakai

Talent: Ysuanny Brito, Camilla Deterre, Dominique Hollington, Joao Knorr

Location: Million Air in Dallas

Re-Introduce Yourself to Grand Entrances – Women's and Men's

Photography: Tom Schirmacher

Talent: Alexandra Agoston, Amilna Esteavo, Myla Albesio, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Oslo

Location: Pier59 Studios in NYC

Re-Introduce Yourself to a Classic – Denim (Women's)

Re-introduce Yourself to an Old Favorite – Denim (Men's)

Photography: Nagi Sakai

Talent: Manuela Sanchez, Fernanda Ly, Alexis Chapparo

Location: Pier59 Studios in NYC

Meet Your New Must-Haves – Trends for Women

Say Hello To Your New Must-Haves – Trends for Men

Introductions Are In Order – New Designers for Women

Have You Met… – New Designers for Men

Photography: Yulia Gorbachenko

Talent: Saskia De Brauw, Janaye Furman, Kat Carter, Sean Levy, Nuri Son, Stan Taylor, Liam Kelly

Location: Pier59 Studios in NYC

Fall 2021 Brand Video

Unfold

Poduction: The Mill

Director: Anais Larocca

Choreographer: Amy Gardner

Talent: Lydia Holtz, Cat Kirk, Gregory Lau

Neiman Marcus Style Advisors: Monica Gatens, Brian Austin, Christina Adamo

Location: Westbury Mansion in Long Island, NY

