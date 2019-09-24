Neiman Marcus Serves Up A Taste Of Italy

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus brings to the table "Taste of Italy," a deliciously curated collection of Italian epicure, dinnerware, kitchen, and entertaining essentials imported from or created with ingredients directly from Italy. Available on neimanmarcus.com and in select stores beginning mid-September, Taste of Italy will formally introduce several premier Italian brands making their U.S. debut while featuring notable brands including DiCamillo Baking Co., Di Martino Pasta, and SMEG electrics as part of this collection.

"Neiman Marcus is delighted to introduce our customers to these incredible Italian artisans. We're thrilled that many of these Italian brands, which have been family-owned and operated for generations, are making their U.S. debut through Taste of Italy," said Russ Patrick, SVP and GMM, Home, Men's and Children's, Neiman Marcus. "This fall, we are focused on introducing new flavors that excite our customers and reinforce the importance of sharing a meal with our friends and family."

With over 100 products included in the collection, over half which are exclusive to Neiman Marcus, customers will have the opportunity to create their own Taste of Italy using these carefully curated Italian products.

Neiman Marcus will also be offering a seasonal tasting menu incorporating select Taste of Italy items in Neiman Marcus restaurants. Menu items include: Fig & De Negris balsamic pearls with Barbera olive oil toast, Kale Caesar with Di Martino penne pasta salad; Riso Buono Carnaroli rice pudding with Lorenzo #3 olive oil and a Di Camillo triple chocolate biscotti. Dishes can also be accompanied by a wine Tasting of Italy menu with Santa Margherita sparkling rosé in a glass, half-bottle, and in Neiman's signature Rosé Aperol Spritz.

Within the Taste of Italy assortment, both Di Martino Pasta and SMEG have partnered with Dolce & Gabbana to infuse art into cooking. The full collection of vibrant SMEG x Dolce & Gabbana small kitchen appliances includes tea kettles, espresso machines, toasters, mixers, juicers, blenders, as well as a Neiman Marcus exclusive matching decaled refrigerator, range, and hood.

Prices range from $15 to $10,000. Taste of Italy will be available online at www.neimanmarcus.com and in select stores.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing luxury customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus digitally connects with customers around the world while delighting them with interesting, interactive, and immersive experiences across a physical 43-store presence in the U.S. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. Neiman Marcus is part of the Neiman Marcus Group, which is comprised of a multi-branded, luxury shopping experience under the Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, Horchow, and mytheresa brand names. To keep up with the latest news and events happening at Neiman Marcus, visit www.neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, and Snapchat.

SOURCE Neiman Marcus

Related Links

https://www.neimanmarcus.com

