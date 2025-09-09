Nektar Announces REZOLVE-AD Phase 2b Results for Rezpegaldesleukin Selected for Late-Breaker Oral Presentation at EADV 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) announced today that it will present results from the ongoing REZOLVE-AD Phase 2b study at the 2025 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress being held in Paris, France from September 17-20, 2025.

The presentation will include Phase 2b results on the primary and secondary endpoints from the 16-week induction phase of the REZOLVE-AD study, including multiple patient-reported outcome assessments. The oral presentation will also include new data from patients originally assigned to placebo in the 16-week induction phase who crossed over to high dose rezpegaldesleukin and are receiving ongoing treatment.

2025 European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress

Abstract ID: LBA-108

Oral Presentation: "Efficacy and Safety of Rezpegaldesleukin, A Selective Regulatory T-Cell-Inducing Interleukin-2 Conjugate, in the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis: Final Results from the 16-Week Induction of a Randomized Phase 2b Study (REZOLVE AD)"

Presenter: Dr. Jonathan Silverberg

Session Title: D2T01.3C

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, September 18 th 14:45 – 15:00 pm

14:45 – Location: Paris Nord

The presentation will be available on Nektar's website at http://www.nektar.com under Scientific Publications, following the formal presentation.

About REZOLVE-AD Phase 2b Study

The REZOLVE-AD trial (NCT06136741) was initiated in October 2023 and enrolled patients across approximately 110 sites globally with: 68% enrolled and treated in Europe, including Poland, Bulgaria, Germany, Czech Republic, Spain, Croatia and Hungary; 16% enrolled and treated in the United States; 11% enrolled and treated in Canada; and 5% enrolled and treated in Australia. Patient randomization was stratified based on baseline disease severity measured by vIGA-AD and geographic region. Key enrollment criteria in the study included a minimum EASI score of 16.0, a minimum Body Surface Area (BSA) of 10% and a minimum vIGA-AD of 3.

About Rezpegaldesleukin

Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases cause the immune system to mistakenly attack and damage healthy cells in a person's body. A failure of the body's self-tolerance mechanisms enables the formation of the pathogenic T lymphocytes that conduct this attack. Rezpegaldesleukin is a potential first-in-class resolution therapeutic that may address this underlying immune system imbalance in people with many autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It targets the interleukin-2 receptor complex in the body to stimulate proliferation of powerful inhibitory immune cells known as regulatory T cells. By activating these cells, rezpegaldesleukin may act to bring the immune system back into balance.

In February 2025, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track designation for rezpegaldesleukin for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable. In July 2025, the FDA granted Fast Track designation for rezpegaldesleukin for the treatment of severe alopecia areata (AA) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older who weigh at least 40 kg.

Rezpegaldesleukin is being developed as a self-administered injection for a number of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is wholly owned by Nektar Therapeutics.

About Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is the most common type of eczema, affecting approximately 30 million people in the United States.1 AD is characterized by a defect in the skin barrier, which allows allergens and other irritants to enter the skin, leading to an immune reaction and inﬂammation.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis and one in alopecia areata. Nektar's pipeline also includes a preclinical bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II (TNFR2) antibody and bispecific programs, NKTR-0165 and NKTR-0166, and a modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein, NKTR-422. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials.

Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit http://www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "will," "develop," "potential," "target," "address," and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for, rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-0165, NKTR-0166, NKTR-422, and NKTR-255. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-0165, NKTR-0166, NKTR-422 and NKTR-255 are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-0165, NKTR-0166, NKTR-422 and NKTR-255 are investigational agents and continued research and development for these drug candidates is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in future clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) rezpegaldesleukin, NKTR-0165, NKTR-0166, NKTR-422 and NKTR-255 are in clinical development and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval; (iv) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (v) a Fast Track designation does not increase the likelihood that rezpegaldesleukin will receive marketing approval in the United States; (vi) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vii) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Contacts:

For Investors:

Vivian Wu

[email protected]

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

212-915-2577

Ahu Demir, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

[email protected]

212-915-3820

For Media:

Madelin Hawtin

LifeSci Communications

603-714-2638

[email protected]

1 Eczema stats. National Eczema Association (2022, September 27). https://nationaleczema.org/research/eczema-facts/

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics