Nektar Therapeutics Presents First Preclinical Data from Novel CSF-1 Program, NKTR-422, at 2024 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence

- NKTR-422 demonstrated inflammation resolution and tissue repair in multiple preclinical models of chronic inflammatory conditions -

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced its oral presentation highlighting preclinical data on NKTR-422 at the 2024 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) conference, being held in Washington, D.C. from November 14-19, 2024.

NKTR-422 is a novel modified hematopoietic colony stimulating factor (CSF) protein engineered to selectively modulate resolution processes of inflammation by targeting the expansion, reprograming and activation of anti-inflammatory tissue resident macrophages.

Currently approved inflammatory disease therapies are not designed to achieve inflammation resolution or tissue repair, which are both required for remission.1 Nektar has identified a CSF-1R agonist with a differentiated pharmacokinetic (PK)/pharmacodynamic (PD) profile compared to the native CSF-1 cytokine. Reduced clearance enables sustained PD activity from a single dose, unlike historical multiple dose per day necessary regimens of recombinant human CSF-1 administration. This CSF-1R agonist, NKTR-422, demonstrated inflammation resolution and tissue repair markers induction in tissue resident macrophages without induction of monocytosis and enhanced the efficacy of inflammatory cytokine blockade in rodent models.

"These early data demonstrate that NKTR-422 has the potential to accelerate treatment efficacy and may improve disease remission, especially in combination treatments with standard of care inflammatory cytokine blockade drugs," said Jonathan Zalevsky, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Research & Development Officer at Nektar. "We're excited to see how this program progresses given its wide potential applications in a number of therapeutic indications including acute and chronic inflammation."

Details of the presentation can be found on Nektar's website at www.nektar.com under Scientific Posters, Presentations and Publications.

2024 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence

Abstract 1866120: "A Novel Therapeutically Active CSF-1R Agonist Promotes Tissue Macrophages Inflammation Resolution and Induces Tissue Repair Pathways", Kivimae, S.

Presentation Type: Oral

Session: Abstracts: Cytokines & Cell Trafficking

Presentation Time: Monday, November 18 at 3:15 PM - 3:30 PM EST

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments that address the underlying immunological dysfunction in autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases. Nektar's lead product candidate, rezpegaldesleukin (REZPEG, or NKTR-358), is a novel, first-in-class regulatory T cell stimulator being evaluated in two Phase 2b clinical trials, one in atopic dermatitis and one in alopecia areata. Our pipeline also includes a preclinical candidate NKTR-0165, which is a bivalent tumor necrosis factor receptor type II agonist antibody. Nektar, together with various partners, is also evaluating NKTR-255, an investigational IL-15 receptor agonist designed to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer, in several ongoing clinical trials. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California. For further information, visit www.nektar.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "will," "expect," "develop," "potential," "advance," "anticipate," and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for NKTR-422. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of NKTR-422 are based on preclinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) NKTR-422 is an investigational agent and continued research and development for this drug candidate is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in future clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) NKTR-422 is in preclinical development and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval; (iv) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (v) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vi) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 8, 2024. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Ramírez-Valle, F., Maranville, J.C., Roy, S. et al. Sequential immunotherapy: towards cures for autoimmunity. Nat Rev Drug Discov 23, 501–524 (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41573-024-00959-8

