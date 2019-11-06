Nektar Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2019

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Cash and investments in marketable securities at September 30, 2019 were approximately $1.7 billion as compared to $1.9 billion at December 31, 2018.

"We continue to make steady progress with our diverse portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology programs," said Howard W. Robin, President and CEO of Nektar. "With our partner Bristol-Myers Squibb, we are conducting registrational trials evaluating the combination of bempegaldesleukin with nivolumab in melanoma, urothelial cancer and renal cell carcinoma. We are also working collaboratively with BMS to finalize the next set of registrational studies. This weekend at the SITC Annual Meeting, we are excited to present an 18-month follow-up for patients with metastatic melanoma enrolled in our PIVOT-02 study. This follows the recent announcement of our Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the doublet which was granted by FDA in August for patients with previously untreated metastatic melanoma. For NKTR-358, we now have three separate Phase 1b clinical trials ongoing in lupus, psoriasis and atopic dermatitis with our partner Eli Lilly, with plans to add an additional autoimmune indication to the development program in 2020. And importantly, we initiated our first clinical trial for NKTR-255, our novel IL-15 agonist, in patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma."

Revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $29.2 million as compared to $27.8 million in the third quarter of 2018. Year-to-date revenue for 2019 was $80.8 million as compared to $1.15 billion in the first nine months of 2018. Revenue was higher in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018 primarily due to non-cash royalty revenue and an increase in product sales. Revenue was lower in the first nine months of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018 primarily because of the recognition of $1.06 billion of license revenue from the Bristol-Myers Squibb collaboration agreement in the second quarter of 2018.

Total operating costs and expenses in the third quarter of 2019 were $128.0 million as compared to $126.4 million in the third quarter of 2018. Total operating costs and expenses in the first nine months of 2019 were $411.2 million as compared to $365.3 million in the same period of 2018. Total operating costs and expenses increased marginally in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the third quarter of 2018 due to a decrease in research and development (R&D) expense, offset by an increase in general and administrative (G&A) expense. Total operating costs and expenses increased in the first nine months of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018 due to increases in both R&D and G&A expense.

R&D expense in the third quarter of 2019 was $99.0 million as compared to $102.9 million for the third quarter of 2018. For the first nine months of 2019, R&D expense was $324.2 million as compared to $290.7 million in the first nine months of 2018. R&D expense was lower in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018 due to decreased expense for the bempegaldesleukin program. R&D expense was higher in the first nine months as compared to the same period in 2018 primarily because of expenses for our pipeline programs, including the continued development of bempegaldesleukin in Phase 2 and registrational studies and related manufacturing costs, costs related to Phase 1 clinical studies of NKTR-358 and IND-enabling activities for NKTR-255.

G&A expense was $24.0 million in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to $18.7 million in the third quarter of 2018. G&A expense in the first nine months of 2019 was $71.6 million as compared to $57.7 million in the first nine months of 2018. G&A expense was higher in the third quarter and first nine months of 2019 as compared to the same periods in 2018 due to costs related to commercialization readiness activities for NKTR-181 and bempegaldesleukin, and increased non-cash stock-based compensation.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2019 was $98.8 million or $0.56 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to net loss of $96.1 million or $0.56 basic and diluted loss per share in the third quarter of 2018. Net loss in the first nine months of 2019 was $327.2 million or $1.87 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to net income of $779.5 million or $4.34 diluted income per share in the first nine months of 2018.

Third Quarter 2019 and Recent Business Highlights

In September, Nektar presented clinical data from its PIVOT-02 study for bempegaldesleukin in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) at the 2019 CRI-CIMT-EATI-AACR International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference demonstrating the promising clinical activity of the combination in patients with advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, particularly in patients with PD-L1 negative baseline tumors.

In October, Nektar announced that its partner Eli Lilly initiated two Phase 1b studies of NKTR-358, a novel T regulatory (Treg) cell stimulator, one in patients with psoriasis and one in patients with atopic dermatitis. NKTR-358 is designed to treat autoimmune and inflammatory conditions by correcting the immune system imbalance that results from reduced numbers and impaired function of immune regulating Treg cells.

studies of NKTR-358, a novel T regulatory (Treg) cell stimulator, one in patients with psoriasis and one in patients with atopic dermatitis. NKTR-358 is designed to treat autoimmune and inflammatory conditions by correcting the immune system imbalance that results from reduced numbers and impaired function of immune regulating Treg cells. In October, Nektar announced the initiation of a first-in-human, Phase 1 clinical study evaluating NKTR-255, an interleukin-15 (IL-15) receptor agonist, as monotherapy for patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma or multiple myeloma (MM). The study will also combine NKTR-255 with multiple targeted antibodies that function through an antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity mechanism to evaluate the safety and efficacy in adults with relapsed or refractory MM.

The company also announced upcoming presentations at the following scientific congresses:

2019 Society for Immunotherapy and Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, National Harbor, MD:

Oral Presentation: "Clinical activity of BEMPEG plus NIVO in previously untreated patients with metastatic melanoma: updated results from the phase 1/2 PIVOT-02 study"

Presenter: Dr. Adi Diab , MD Anderson Cancer Center

Dr. , MD Anderson Cancer Center

Session: Concurrent Session 310: Combination Phase 1-2 Clinical Trials

Concurrent Session 310: Combination Phase 1-2 Clinical Trials

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 5:15 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time





Saturday, November 9, 2019, – Poster: "NKTR-255, a polymer-conjugated IL-15 receptor agonist, enhances efficacy of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies with ADCC activity in solid tumor models", Kivimäe, S., et al.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 8, 2019, 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time





Friday, November 8, 2019, Poster: "Bempegaldesleukin in combination with local radiation and systemic checkpoint blockade induces a robust systemic anti-tumor immunity", Pieper, A., et al.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 8, 2019, 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time





Friday, November 8, 2019, Poster: "Characterization and comparison of NKTR-255, a polymer-conjugated IL-15 versus IL-15 superagonist", Miyazaki, T., et al.

Session Date and Time: Saturday, November 9, 2019, 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

Trials in Progress Poster: "A multicenter, open-label, exploratory platform study to evaluate biomarkers and immunotherapy combinations for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (PORTER)", Nissola, L., et al.

Session Date and Time: Friday, November 8, 2019 , 7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time

ACR 2019 American College of Rheumatology Annual Meeting, Atlanta, GA:

Poster: "Selective induction of functional regulatory T-cells in healthy volunteers by NKTR-358, a novel IL-2 conjugate Treg stimulator, in development for the treatment of autoimmune diseases", Fanton, C., et al.

Fanton, C., et al. Session: T Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster

T Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2019, 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time

The Promise of Interleukin-2 Therapy 2019, Paris, France:

Presentation: "NKTR-358: A polymer-conjugated IL-2 that drives the selective expansion of endogenous Tregs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases"

Presenter: Christine Fanton , Ph.D., Nektar Therapeutics

, Ph.D., Nektar Therapeutics

Session: Session V.a – Novel IL-2s

Session V.a – Novel IL-2s

Date: Friday, November 15, 2019, 2:00 p.m. Central European Time





Friday, November 15, 2019, Central European Time Presentation: " Bempegaldesleukin: A polymer-conjugated IL-2 prodrug for multiple immune oncology applications"

" Presenter : Loui Madakamutil, Ph.D., Nektar Therapeutics

: Loui Madakamutil, Ph.D., Nektar Therapeutics

Session: Session VI – IL-2 in cancer therapy

Session VI – IL-2 in cancer therapy

Date: Friday, November 15, 2019, 4:30 p.m. Central European Time

11th Annual PEGs Europe, Lisbon, Portugal:

Presentation: "TLR Agonist NKTR-262 Immunotherapy Combination with Bempegaldesleukin (NKTR-214) Harnessing Innate and Adaptive Immune System for the Treatment of Solid Tumors"

Presenter: Saul Kivimäe, Ph.D., Nektar Therapeutics

Saul Kivimäe, Ph.D., Nektar Therapeutics

Session : Reprogramming the Microenvironment/The Innate Immune System/Glyco-immune Checkpoints

: Reprogramming the Microenvironment/The Innate Immune System/Glyco-immune Checkpoints

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 5:30 p.m. Western European Time





Tuesday, November 19, 2019, Western European Time Presentation : "NKTR-255: A Polymer-Conjugated IL-15 that Enhances CAR T Efficacy in Murine Models"

: Presenter: Loui Madakamutil, Ph.D., Nektar Therapeutics

Loui Madakamutil, Ph.D., Nektar Therapeutics

Session: TILs and Gamma Delta Therapy

TILs and Gamma Delta Therapy

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2019, 11:15 a.m. Western European Time

Melanoma Bridge 2019, Naples, Italy:

Presentation: "Clinical activity of BEMPEG plus NIVO in previously untreated patients with metastatic melanoma: updated results from the phase 1/2 PIVOT-02 study"- [Encore Presentation]

Presenter: Igor Puzanov, M.D., Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Melanoma Bridge Co-chair

Igor Puzanov, M.D., Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Melanoma Bridge Co-chair

Session: Emergent Strategies Session

Emergent Strategies Session

Date: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. Central European Time

61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting & Exposition, Orlando, FL:

Poster: "Combination of NKTR-255, a Polymer Conjugated Human IL-15, with CD19 CAR T Cell Immunotherapy in a Preclinical Lymphoma Model", Chou, C., et al.

Chou, C., et al. Session: 625. Lymphoma: Pre-Clinical—Chemotherapy and Biologic Agents: Poster II

625. Lymphoma: Pre-Clinical—Chemotherapy and Biologic Agents: Poster II

Date: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time





Sunday, December 8, 2019, Poster: "Restoring Innate and Adaptive Immune Repertoire in Multiple Myeloma for Therapeutic Application", Fernandez, R., et al.

Fernandez, R., et al. Session: 652. Myeloma: Pathophysiology and Pre-Clinical Studies, Excluding Therapy: Poster III

652. Myeloma: Pathophysiology and Pre-Clinical Studies, Excluding Therapy: Poster III

Date: Monday, December 9, 2019, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time





Monday, December 9, 2019, Trials in Progress Poster: "A Phase 1, Open-Label, Multi-Center, Dose Escalation and Dose Expansion Study of NKTR-255 As a Single Agent in Relapsed or Refractory Hematologic Malignancies and in Combination with Daratumumab As a Salvage Regimen for Multiple Myeloma", Shah, N. et al.

Shah, N. et al. Session: 704. Immunotherapies: Poster III

704. Immunotherapies: Poster III

Date: Monday, December 9, 2019; 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time



Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Nektar management will host a conference call to review the results beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

This press release and a Webcast of the conference call can be accessed through a link that is posted on the home page and Investors section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/. The web broadcast of the conference call will be available for replay through Monday, December 9, 2019.

To access the conference call, follow these instructions:

Dial: (877) 881-2183 (U.S.); (970) 315-0453 (international)

Conference ID: 3079832 (Nektar Therapeutics is the host)

In the event that any non-GAAP financial measure is discussed on the conference call that is not described in the press release, or explained on the conference call, related information will be made available on the Investors page at the Nektar website as soon as practical after the conclusion of the conference call.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based, development-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and develop innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Our R&D pipeline of new investigational medicines includes treatments for cancer, autoimmune disease and chronic pain. We leverage Nektar's proprietary and proven chemistry platform in the discovery and design of our new therapeutic candidates. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains uncertain or forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "advance," "plan," "finalizing," "design," "evaluate," "promise," "potential," "continue," "may," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the finalization of a joint development plan to study bempegaldesleukin ("bempeg"), the potential therapeutic benefits of our investigational products (including bempeg, NKTR-358 and NKTR-255) and future plans to clinically study our investigational products in one or more particular indications, and the results of clinical trials. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements and you should not rely on such statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include: (i) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical studies and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, delays caused by our collaboration partners, and enrollment competition; (ii) scientific discovery of new medical breakthroughs is an inherently uncertain process and the future success of applying our technology platform to drug candidates (such as bempeg, NKTR-358, and NKTR-255) is therefore highly uncertain and unpredictable and one or more of these programs may fail; (iii) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (iv) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in Nektar's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 9, 2019. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact:

For Investors:

Jennifer Ruddock of Nektar Therapeutics

415-482-5585

For Media:

Jodi Sievers of Nektar Therapeutics

415-482-5593

Dan Budwick of 1AB

973-271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)











ASSETS

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 (1) Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 81,224

$ 194,905



Short-term investments

1,414,448

1,140,445



Accounts receivable

41,205

43,213



Inventory

13,720

11,381



Advance payments to contract manufacturers

13,015

26,450



Other current assets

15,212

21,293





Total current assets

1,578,824

1,437,687













Long-term investments

231,082

582,889

Property, plant and equipment, net

64,614

48,851

Operating lease right-of-use assets

134,888

-

Goodwill

76,501

76,501

Other assets

2,385

4,244





Total assets

$ 2,088,294

$ 2,150,172













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 21,963

$ 5,854



Accrued compensation

23,101

9,937



Accrued clinical trial expenses

38,338

14,700



Accrued contract manufacturing expenses

8,646

23,841



Other accrued expenses

11,394

9,580



Interest payable

4,198

4,198



Operating lease liabilities, current portion

9,318

-



Deferred revenue, current portion

8,392

13,892





Total current liabilities

125,350

82,002













Senior secured notes, net

248,257

246,950

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

145,099

-

Liability related to the sale of future royalties, net

73,455

82,911

Deferred revenue, less current portion

6,779

10,744

Other long-term liabilities

643

9,990





Total liabilities

599,583

432,597













Commitments and contingencies





















Stockholders' equity:











Preferred stock

-

-



Common stock

17

17



Capital in excess of par value

3,241,160

3,147,925



Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(1,186)

(6,316)



Accumulated deficit

(1,751,280)

(1,424,051)





Total stockholders' equity

1,488,711

1,717,575



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,088,294

$ 2,150,172





(1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2018 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share information) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Revenue:















Product sales

$ 5,558

$ 4,256

$ 14,302

$ 16,414 Royalty revenue

10,275

10,259

29,008

29,898 Non-cash royalty revenue related to sale of future royalties

10,264

8,372

27,585

24,337 License, collaboration and other revenue

3,121

4,875

9,860

1,082,848 Total revenue

29,218

27,762

80,755

1,153,497

















Operating costs and expenses:















Cost of goods sold

4,927

4,783

15,385

16,951 Research and development

99,048

102,895

324,197

290,653 General and administrative

23,983

18,718

71,570

57,666 Total operating costs and expenses

127,958

126,396

411,152

365,270

















Income (loss) from operations

(98,740)

(98,634)

(330,397)

788,227

















Non-operating income (expense):















Interest expense

(5,425)

(5,442)

(15,882)

(16,167) Non-cash interest expense on liability related to sale of future royalties

(5,813)

(4,814)

(17,853)

(14,808) Interest income and other income (expense), net

11,492

11,847

35,964

25,523 Total non-operating income (expense), net

254

1,591

2,229

(5,452)

















Income (loss) before provision for income taxes

(98,486)

(97,043)

(328,168)

782,775

















Provision (benefit) for income taxes

322

(900)

(939)

3,250 Net income (loss)

$ (98,808)

$ (96,143)

$ (327,229)

$ 779,525

















Net income (loss) per share:















Basic

$ (0.56)

$ (0.56)

$ (1.87)

$ 4.63 Diluted

$ (0.56)

$ (0.56)

$ (1.87)

$ 4.34

















Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing net income (loss) per share:















Basic

175,402

172,698

174,609

168,363 Diluted

175,402

172,698

174,609

179,619

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income (loss)

$ (327,229)

$ 779,525 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:







Non-cash royalty revenue related to sale of future royalties

(27,585)

(24,337) Non-cash interest expense on liability related to sale of future royalties

17,853

14,808 Stock-based compensation

74,787

63,895 Depreciation and amortization

9,582

7,799 Accretion of discounts, net and other non-cash transactions

(10,421)

(8,136) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

2,008

(16,179) Inventory

(2,339)

(2,570) Other assets

18,127

(22,087) Accounts payable

16,109

2,611 Accrued compensation

13,164

19,659 Other accrued expenses

10,019

26,603 Deferred revenue

(9,465)

(10,931) Other liabilities

11,932

5,104 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(203,458)

835,764









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of investments

(1,028,883)

(1,944,178) Maturities of investments

1,122,902

467,658 Sales of investments

-

11,963 Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(22,614)

(5,552) Sales of property, plant and equipment

-

2,633 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

71,405

(1,467,476)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Issuance of common stock

-

790,231 Proceeds from shares issued under equity compensation plans

18,449

59,067 Net cash provided by financing activities

18,449

849,298









Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(77)

(87) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(113,681)

217,499 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

194,905

4,762 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 81,224

$ 222,261









Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:







Cash paid for interest

$ 14,229

$ 14,701

SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.nektar.com

