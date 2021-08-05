Nektar Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Cash and investments in marketable securities at June 30, 2021 were approximately $1.1 billion as compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020.

"We continue to execute on our clinical development strategy, setting the stage for a steady cadence of upcoming data readouts that will highlight the value of our novel cytokine portfolio," said Howard W. Robin, President and CEO of Nektar. "For bempegaldesleukin plus nivolumab, the first three of our five registrational studies in melanoma, renal cell carcinoma and bladder cancer remain on track for top line data in the first half of 2022. We are also evaluating the combination of bempegaldesleukin plus pembrolizumab and look forward to presenting data from the PROPEL study in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer in the second half of 2021."

Mr. Robin continued, "We also have a robust development program for NKTR-255, our second major cytokine candidate in oncology. Our initial efforts include two Phase 1 clinical studies in combination with ADCC antibodies, one in hematological malignancies and one in solid tumors, and we look forward to sharing data from these studies before the end of the year. Finally, as part of the broad development program for NKTR-358, our T regulatory cell IL-2 agent, our partner Eli Lilly is conducting Phase 2 studies in both lupus and ulcerative colitis and plans to initiate additional Phase 2 studies in two different immune-mediated diseases."

Summary of Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $28.3 million as compared to $48.8 million in the second quarter of 2020. The decrease in revenue relative to 2020 was due to the recognition in the second quarter of 2020 of the $25.0 million milestone from Bristol-Myers Squibb for the initiation of the registrational trial of bempegaldesleukin plus Opdivo® in adjuvant melanoma. Revenue for the first half of 2021 was $52.0 million as compared to $99.4 million in the first half of 2020. Revenue was lower relative to 2020 due to the recognition in the first half of 2020 of $50.0 million in total milestones from Bristol-Myers Squibb for the initiation of registrational trials of bempegaldesleukin plus Opdivo® in adjuvant melanoma and muscle-invasive bladder cancer.

Total operating costs and expenses in the second quarter of 2021 were $138.5 million as compared to $126.6 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was due to increases in research and development (R&D) expense and general and administrative (G&A) expense in the second quarter of 2021. Total operating costs and expenses in the first half of 2021 were $271.6 million as compared to $310.8 million in the first half of 2020. Operating costs and expenses decreased relative to 2020 primarily due to the recording of $45.2 million in impairment charges in the first quarter of 2020 resulting from the discontinuation of the NKTR-181 program.

R&D expense in the second quarter of 2021 was $101.3 million as compared to $96.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. For the first half of 2021, R&D expense was $196.9 million as compared to $205.4 million in the first half of 2020.

G&A expense was $29.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $24.3 million in the second quarter of 2020. For the first half of 2021, G&A expense was $61.2 million compared to $50.6 million in the first half of 2020. G&A expense increased primarily due to an increase in pre-commercial costs for bempegaldesleukin.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $125.5 million or $0.69 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $80.0 million or $0.45 basic and diluted loss per share in the second quarter of 2020. Net loss in the first half of 2021 was $248.5 million or $1.37 basic and diluted loss per share as compared to a net loss of $218.7 million or $1.23 basic and diluted loss per share in the first half of 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 and Recent Business Highlights:

In May 2021 , Nektar announced the first publication of preclinical data for NKTR-358 in the Journal of Translational Autoimmunity. The published data demonstrate that NKTR-358, a first-in-class composition of stable PEG conjugates of IL-2, has the ability to elicit sustained and preferential proliferation and activation of T regulatory cells in vivo without corresponding increases in T effector cells, supporting its potential in a broad range of autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. Nektar's partner, Eli Lilly & Co., is conducting a Phase 2 study in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, a Phase 2 study in patients with ulcerative colitis, as well as two separate Phase 1b studies in patients with atopic dermatitis and psoriasis.

In May 2021 , Nektar announced the first publication of preclinical data from its second major immuno-oncology cytokine program, NKTR-255, in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer. NKTR-255 is a novel recombinant human Interleukin-15 (rhIL-15) receptor agonist designed to activate the IL-15 pathway to expand both natural killer cells and memory CD8+ T cell populations. The published data demonstrate that NKTR-255 retains the full spectrum of IL-15 biology, but with improved pharmacologic properties and anti-tumor activity versus other rhIL-15 agonists.

Nektar also announced upcoming presentations at the following scientific congress:

2021 European Society of Medical Oncology

September 16-21, 2021 (Virtual)

Poster Presentation: "Evaluation of concordance between PD-L1 immunohistochemistry 28-8 and 22C3 pharmDx assays in metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC) in PIVOT-10", Siefker-Radtke, A., et al.

Trial in Progress Poster: "A Phase 1b /2, open-label, multicenter, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study of NKTR-255 plus cetuximab as a salvage regimen in patients with solid tumors", Altan, M., et al.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which can be identified by words such as: "will," "may," "design," "potential," "initiate," "plan," "on track for" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the therapeutic potential of, and future development plans for, bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-358 and NKTR-255, and the timing of the initiation of clinical studies and the data readouts for our drug candidates. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) our statements regarding the therapeutic potential of bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-358 and NKTR-255 are based on preclinical and clinical findings and observations and are subject to change as research and development continue; (ii) bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-358 and NKTR-255 are investigational agents and continued research and development for these drug candidates is subject to substantial risks, including negative safety and efficacy findings in ongoing clinical studies (notwithstanding positive findings in earlier preclinical and clinical studies); (iii) bempegaldesleukin, NKTR-358 and NKTR-255 are in various stages of clinical development and the risk of failure is high and can unexpectedly occur at any stage prior to regulatory approval; (iv) the timing of the commencement or end of clinical trials and the availability of clinical data may be delayed or unsuccessful due to regulatory delays, slower than anticipated patient enrollment, manufacturing challenges, changing standards of care, evolving regulatory requirements, clinical trial design, clinical outcomes, competitive factors, or delay or failure in ultimately obtaining regulatory approval in one or more important markets; (v) patents may not issue from our patent applications for our drug candidates, patents that have issued may not be enforceable, or additional intellectual property licenses from third parties may be required; and (vi) certain other important risks and uncertainties set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 7, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited)

























ASSETS

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 (1) Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents









$ 152,345

$ 198,955



Short-term investments









847,720

862,941



Accounts receivable









28,871

38,889



Inventory









14,616

15,292



Other current assets









12,596

21,928





Total current assets









1,056,148

1,138,005

























Long-term investments









57,397

136,662

Property, plant and equipment, net









58,599

59,662

Operating lease right-of-use assets









122,362

126,476

Goodwill











76,501

76,501

Other assets









344

1,461





Total assets









$ 1,371,351

$ 1,538,767

























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable









19,701

22,139



Accrued compensation









28,665

14,532



Accrued clinical trial expenses









41,085

44,207



Accrued contract manufacturing expenses







8,392

11,310



Other accrued expenses









16,404

9,676



Operating lease liabilities, current portion







16,776

13,915





Total current liabilities









131,023

115,779

























Operating lease liabilities, less current portion







131,658

136,373

Development derivative liability









11,607

-

Liability related to the sale of future royalties, net





188,072

200,340

Other long-term liabilities









4,016

8,980





Total liabilities









466,376

461,472

























Commitments and contingencies









































Stockholders' equity:



















Preferred stock









-

-



Common stock









18

18



Capital in excess of par value









3,466,001

3,388,730



Accumulated other comprehensive loss







(3,400)

(2,295)



Accumulated deficit









(2,557,644)

(2,309,158)





Total stockholders' equity









904,975

1,077,295



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity







$ 1,371,351

$ 1,538,767

























(1) The consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2020 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all

of the information and notes required by generally accepted accounting principles in the United States for complete financial statements.



NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS







(In thousands, except per share information)







(Unaudited)





















































Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,















2021

2020

2021

2020





























Revenue:

























Product sales









$ 7,846

$ 5,485

$ 12,641

$ 8,929

Royalty revenue









-

9,403

-

19,122

Non-cash royalty revenue related to sale of future royalties





20,456

7,684

39,254

17,579

License, collaboration and other revenue







28

26,275

82

53,790 Total revenue









28,330

48,847

51,977

99,420





























Operating costs and expenses:

























Cost of goods sold









7,667

5,773

13,423

9,584

Research and development









101,313

96,436

196,917

205,423

General and administrative









29,555

24,347

61,234

50,564

Impairment of assets and other costs for terminated program



-

-

-

45,189 Total operating costs and expenses









138,535

126,556

271,574

310,760































Loss from operations









(110,205)

(77,709)

(219,597)

(211,340)





























Non-operating income (expense):

























Non-cash interest expense on liability related to sale of future royalties



(13,089)

(6,691)

(26,385)

(13,659)

Change in fair value of development derivative liability





(2,713)

-

(4,312)

-

Interest income and other income (expense), net





845

5,191

2,257

13,543

Interest expense









-

(647)

-

(6,851) Total non-operating income (expense), net







(14,957)

(2,147)

(28,440)

(6,967)





























Loss before provision for income taxes









(125,162)

(79,856)

(248,037)

(218,307)





























Provision for income taxes









357

144

449

344 Net loss











$ (125,519)

$ (80,000)

$ (248,486)

$ (218,651)



























































Basic and diluted net loss per share









$ (0.69)

$ (0.45)

$ (1.37)

$ (1.23)





























Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing basic and diluted net

loss per share

182,698

178,327

182,038

177,755

NEKTAR THERAPEUTICS CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)















Six months ended June 30,















2021

2020 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss











$ (248,486)

$ (218,651) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:











Non-cash royalty revenue related to sale of future royalties





(39,254)

(17,579)

Non-cash interest expense on liability related to sale of future royalties



26,385

13,659

Change in fair value of development derivative liability





4,312

-

Non-cash research and development expense





5,795

-

Stock-based compensation









47,612

48,607

Depreciation and amortization









7,090

7,692

Impairment of advance payments to contract manufacturers and equipment for terminated program -

20,351

Amortization of premiums (discounts), net and other non-cash transactions

4,090

(782) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable









10,018

(10,443)

Inventory









676

81

Operating leases, net









2,260

4,245

Other assets









11,585

(27,214)

Accounts payable









(2,101)

425

Accrued compensation









14,133

12,469

Other accrued expenses









(3,496)

8,952

Deferred revenue









(605)

(3,790) Net cash used in operating activities









(159,986)

(161,978)





















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchases of investments









(527,887)

(543,631)

Maturities of investments









612,419

860,330

Sales of investments









5,035

41,700

Purchases of property, plant and equipment





(6,157)

(3,594) Net cash provided by investing activities







83,410

354,805





















Cash flows from financing activities:















Proceeds from shares issued under equity compensation plans



28,523

19,120

Cash receipts from development derivative liability





1,500

-

Repayment of senior notes









-

(250,000) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities







30,023

(230,880)





















Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents





(57)

(104) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents





(46,610)

(38,157) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





198,955

96,363 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period







$ 152,345

$ 58,206





















Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:











Cash paid for interest









$ -

$ 9,742 Operating lease right-of-use asset recognized in exchange for lease liabilities

$ 1,057

$ 2,133

