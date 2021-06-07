Nektar Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics' (Nasdaq: NKTR) senior management is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the upcoming Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be accessible via a webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. This Webcast will be available for replay until July 9, 2021.

About Nektar

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

