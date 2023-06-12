Nektar Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics' (Nasdaq: NKTR) senior management is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at the upcoming Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time.

The presentation will be accessible via a webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. This Webcast will be available for replay until July 14, 2023.

About Nektar
Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with a robust, wholly owned R&D pipeline of investigational medicines in immunology and oncology as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional manufacturing operations in Huntsville, Alabama. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.

Contact:

For Investors:
Vivian Wu of Nektar Therapeutics
628-895-0661

For Media:
David Rosen of Argot Partners
(212) 600-1902
[email protected]

