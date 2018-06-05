SAN FRANCISCO, June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nektar Therapeutics' (Nasdaq: NKTR) Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Jonathan Zalevsky, Ph.D., is scheduled to present at the upcoming Jefferies 2018 Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
The presentation will be accessible via a Webcast through a link posted on the Investors, Events Calendar section of the Nektar website: http://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. This Webcast will be available for replay until July 6, 2018.
About Nektar
Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based, development stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover and develop innovative medicines to address the unmet medical needs of patients. Our R&D pipeline of new investigational medicines includes treatments for cancer, autoimmune disease and chronic pain. We leverage Nektar's proprietary and proven chemistry platform in the discovery and design of our new therapeutic candidates. Nektar is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional operations in Huntsville, Alabama and Hyderabad, India. Further information about the company and its drug development programs and capabilities may be found online at http://www.nektar.com.
Contact:
Investors
Jennifer Ruddock of Nektar Therapeutics
415-482-5585
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nektar-to-webcast-presentation-at-the-jefferies-2018-healthcare-conference-in-new-york-300659672.html
SOURCE Nektar Therapeutics
Share this article