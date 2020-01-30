Nelly Rodríguez's New Book "Día Uno: Reflexiones Cristianas", Is A Heartfelt Read Containing The Author's Moments Of Great Spiritual Conviction In Times Of Trial

Nelly Rodríguez said this about her book: "This book is titled Día Uno: Reflexiones Cristianas because at the time of my transplant, the doctor told me that, that day was my second birth. In this book, I make a compilation of all those who, during my process, were the source of energy that kept me on my feet. That biblical word that at the time of difficulty takes on another meaning that gives us the conviction that we are not alone, that God is at our side as a powerful giant. I hope it was a blessing for me in the same way for the reader."

Published by Page Publishing, Nelly Rodríguez's new book Día Uno: Reflexiones Cristianas will inspire readers to stay steadfast in their belief in the Lord, especially during the lowest and most harrowing circumstances in their lives.

Consumers who wish to gain wisdom in dealing with life's tribulations through resilience in faith and the knowledge of a loving, healing God can purchase Día Uno: Reflexiones Cristianas in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

