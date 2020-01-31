Nelnet Board Approves Dividend

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced the Nelnet Board of Directors declared a first quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.20 per share. The dividend will be paid on Friday, March 13, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, February 28, 2020.

Learn more about Nelnet at www.nelnet.com .

(code #: nnif)

SOURCE Nelnet, Inc.

