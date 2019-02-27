Nelnet Business Solutions Teams Up with Western Union Business Solutions

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Business Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), has announced an expanded collaboration with Western Union Business Solutions to include an embedded interface between Nelnet's payment processing platforms and Western Union's trusted international payments service.

"Nelnet Business Solutions has linked to international payment providers in the past, but this partnership incorporates Western Union's feature-rich digital payments capability directly into our Nelnet Campus Commerce and FACTS platforms," said DeeAnn Wenger, President of Nelnet Business Solutions. "Now we're able to provide a complete financial portal for students and authorized payers to manage all tuition and fee-related transactions."

"We are proud to expand our relationship with Nelnet Campus Commerce and FACTS," said Alfred Carpetto, Western Union Regional Head of the United States and Latin America. "This integrated solution will help both K-12 and college administrators manage international and domestic transfers more efficiently. It will allow students and families to pay their fees online in their local currency, delivering a seamless payment and customer-focused experience."

This alliance and integration creates an additional benefit for existing Nelnet Campus Commerce and FACTS clients, and helps Western Union expand their footprint within higher education with its payments solutions.

About Nelnet Campus Commerce

Nelnet Campus Commerce delivers payment technology for a smarter campus. Our product suite uses the latest technology to create a unique and integrated payment experience for more than 1,300 campuses across the country. Our intuitive and secure solutions are PCI Level 1 validated and integrate with every major ERP. From payment processing and refunds, to tuition payment plans and online storefronts, Nelnet Campus Commerce helps process every payment on campus. For more information, visit CampusCommerce.com.

About FACTS

FACTS is committed to making educational dreams possible through service and technology. FACTS serves more than three million students and families at over 11,500 schools, and manages $9 billion in tuition funds annually. FACTS offers a comprehensive suite of services including tuition management, a student information system, payment administration and processing, financial needs assessment, and online admissions/enrollment solutions. For more information, visit FACTSmgt.com.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement. Our omnichannel platform connects the digital and physical worlds and makes it possible for consumers and businesses to send and receive money and make payments with speed, ease, and reliability. As of December 31, 2018, our network included over 550,000 retail agent locations offering Western Union, Vigo or Orlandi Valuta branded services in more than 200 countries and territories, with the capability to send money to billions of accounts. Additionally, westernunion.com, our fastest growing channel in 2018, is available in more than 60 countries, plus additional territories, to move money around the world. In 2018, we moved over $300 billion in principal in nearly 130 currencies and processed 34 transactions every second across all our services. With our global reach, Western Union moves money for better, connecting family, friends and businesses to enable financial inclusion and support economic growth. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

