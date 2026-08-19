Nelnet Campus Commerce and PayPal launch Digital Wallet Payments for Higher Education Tuition

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Campus Commerce, a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI), announced a new integration with PayPal, marking the first time institutions on the Nelnet Campus Commerce platform can offer PayPal and Venmo as tuition payment options to students and families.

The integration marks a significant step forward in modernizing the student financial experience, giving colleges and universities the ability to offer trusted digital wallet payment options to millions of students and families who already use them in their daily lives.

Beginning August 19, 2026, Nelnet Campus Commerce will roll out PayPal and Venmo capabilities through a phased implementation approach that aligns with institutional payment environments, platform readiness, and security standards across higher education.

"Students expect the same flexibility and convenience in paying for college that they experience everywhere else," said Jackie Strohbehn, President of Nelnet Campus Commerce. "By partnering with PayPal, we're helping institutions meet those expectations while continuing to deliver secure transactions, reliability, and operational consistency campuses require."

PayPal serves hundreds of millions of active accounts around the globe, with operations in more than 200 markets. Venmo, PayPal's peer-to-peer payment platform, counts 100 million active U.S. consumer accounts, with over half of its users identifying as Gen Z or millennials, demographics that increasingly shape expectations around digital payment experiences. PayPal and Venmo are already how many students and families manage payments day to day. They pay for groceries, split rent, earn rewards, and send money to friends and family. That familiarity and convenience now extend to tuition.

"Nelnet Campus Commerce reaches millions of students every year, and this is the first time they'll be able to pay tuition with PayPal or Venmo," said Frank Keller, President, Checkout Solutions & PayPal. "Families already use PayPal and Venmo for rent, groceries, and everyday spending. Now they have the option to use their preferred digital wallet with simplicity, trust, and convenience for a major payment like tuition."

The launch reflects broader shifts in consumer payment behavior as digital wallets become increasingly central to how younger generations manage and move money, make purchases, and transact with choice and flexibility. Through this integration, Nelnet Campus Commerce and PayPal bring those payment experiences to colleges and universities.

About Nelnet Campus Commerce

Nelnet Campus Commerce delivers unlimited payment opportunities for over 1,000 colleges and universities and serves over 8 million students across the United States. Using the latest technology to create unique and integrated payment experiences, Nelnet Campus Commerce solutions are PCI Level 1 validated and integrated with every major enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. From payment processing and disbursements to tuition payment plans and online storefronts, Nelnet Campus Commerce helps process every payment on campus.

About PayPal

Creating innovative experiences that make moving money, selling, and shopping simple, personalized, and secure, PayPal empowers consumers and businesses in approximately 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com, https://about.pypl.com/, and https://investor.pypl.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

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SOURCE Nelnet Campus Commerce