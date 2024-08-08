Nelnet Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) today reported GAAP net income of $45.1 million, or $1.23 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP net income of $27.4 million, or $0.73 per share, for the same period a year ago.

Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments1, was $43.9 million, or $1.20 per share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $25.9 million, or $0.69 per share, for the same period in 2023.

"The operating results and cash generation from our businesses continue to be strong in 2024," said Jeff Noordhoek, chief executive officer of Nelnet. "We are excited about our current and future opportunities, always with a commitment to delivering exceptional service to our customers and a strategic focus on long-term success. Leveraging our position of strong liquidity to capitalize on market opportunities, including loan acquisitions, strategic investments, and capital management initiatives, continues to be a priority."

Nelnet has four reportable operating segments, earning interest income on loans in its Asset Generation and Management (AGM) and Nelnet Bank segments, both part of the company's Nelnet Financial Services (NFS) division, and fee-based revenue in its Loan Servicing and Systems and Education Technology Services and Payments segments. Other business activities and operating segments that are not reportable and not part of the NFS division are combined and included in Corporate Activities.

Asset Generation and Management

The AGM operating segment reported loan and investment net interest income of $35.8 million during the second quarter of 2024, compared with $21.5 million for the same period a year ago. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2023 included a $25.9 million expense recognized by the company as a result of redeeming bonds prior to their maturity. Excluding this expense, net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, was $47.4 million. The decrease in 2024 compared with 2023 was due to the expected runoff of the loan portfolio and a decrease in loan spread2. The average balance of loans outstanding decreased from $13.6 billion for the second quarter of 2023 to $10.5 billion for the same period in 2024.

During the second quarter of 2024, the company recorded an allowance for credit losses and provision expense of $5.9 million ($4.5 million after tax, or $0.12 per share) related to certain of the company's residual ownership investments in loan securitizations. The company's estimate of future cash flows from the beneficial interest in certain consumer loan securitizations was lower than anticipated due to increased loan defaults within such securitizations.

AGM recognized net income after tax of $18.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $13.5 million for the same period in 2023.

Nelnet Bank

As of June 30, 2024, Nelnet Bank had a $542.4 million and $624.9 million loan and investment portfolio, respectively, and total deposits, including intercompany deposits, of $1.03 billion. Nelnet Bank reported a net loss after tax for the three months ended June 30, 2024 of $2.8 million, compared with net income of $1.3 million for the same period in 2023. Nelnet Bank recognized provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2024 of $7.8 million ($5.9 million after tax), due primarily from the establishment of an initial allowance for loans originated and acquired during the period.

Loan Servicing and Systems

Revenue from the Loan Servicing and Systems segment was $109.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared with $122.0 million for the same period in 2023. On April 1, 2024, the company began to earn revenue under its new Unified Servicing and Data Solution (USDS) contract which replaced its legacy student loan servicing contract with the Department of Education (Department). Revenue earned under the USDS contract on a per borrower blended basis is lower than the legacy contract.

As of June 30, 2024, the company was servicing $523.8 billion in government-owned, Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFEL Program), private education, and consumer loans for 15.5 million borrowers, compared with $559.1 billion in servicing volume for 16.6 million borrowers as of June 30, 2023.

______________________________ 1 Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments, is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" at the end of this press release and the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below for explanatory information and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. 2 Loan spread represents the spread between the yield earned on loan assets and the costs of the liabilities and derivative instruments used to fund the assets.

Following the completion of significant technology initiatives due to the transition from the legacy servicing contract to the new USDS contract, the company estimates incurring a charge of $7.1 million, including $2.1 million ($1.6 million after tax, or $0.04 per share) that was recognized in the second quarter of 2024. The remaining expense will be recognized during the second half of 2024.

The Loan Servicing and Systems segment reported net income after tax of $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $12.9 million for the same period in 2023.

Education Technology Services and Payments

For the second quarter of 2024, revenue from the Education Technology Services and Payments operating segment was $116.9 million, an increase from $109.9 million for the same period in 2023. Revenue less direct costs to provide services for the second quarter of 2024 was $76.7 million, compared with $69.5 million for the same period in 2023.

Net income after tax for the Education Technology Services and Payments segment was $19.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, compared with $13.7 million for the same period in 2023.

Corporate Activities

Included in Corporate Activities is the operating results of the company's 45 percent voting membership interest in ALLO Holdings LLC, a holding company for ALLO Communications LLC (ALLO). During the second quarter of 2023, the company recognized a loss on its ALLO voting membership interest investment of $12.2 million ($9.3 million after tax). The company has no remaining carrying value related to this investment in ALLO. Accordingly, no losses were recognized on this investment in the second quarter of 2024, and absent additional voting membership equity contributions, the company will not recognize future losses on this investment.

For the second quarter of 2024, the company reported a loss of $4.8 million ($2.9 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) in its solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business, compared with a loss of $8.2 million ($5.0 million after tax and noncontrolling interests) for the same period in 2023. On April 12, 2024, the company announced a change in its solar EPC operations to focus exclusively on the commercial solar market and will discontinue its residential solar operations. As a result, during the second quarter 2024, the company recognized non-cash impairment charges on certain residential solar assets and other restructuring charges of $3.5 million ($2.7 million after tax, or $0.07 per share).

Share Repurchases

During the first six months of 2024, the company has repurchased 884,704 Class A common shares for $82.3 million (average price of $93.04 per share), including a total of 487,980 Class A common shares for $46.8 million (average price of $95.99 per share) during the second quarter.

Board of Directors Declares Third Quarter Dividend

The Nelnet Board of Directors declared a third-quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.28 per share. The dividend will be paid on September 13, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2024.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "ensure," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "scheduled," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the ability to successfully maintain and increase allocated volumes of student loans serviced by the company under existing and future servicing contracts with the Department of Education, risks related to unfavorable contract modifications or interpretations, and risks related to the company's ability to comply with agreements with third-party customers for the servicing of Federal Direct Loan Program, FFEL Program, private education, and consumer loans; loan portfolio risks such as prepayments, credit risk, interest rate basis and repricing risk, risks related to the use of derivatives to manage exposure to interest rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding the expected benefits from purchased securitized and unsecuritized FFEL Program, private education, consumer, and other loans, or investment interests therein, and initiatives to purchase additional FFEL Program, private education, consumer, and other loans; financing and liquidity risks, including risks of changes in the interest rate environment; risks from changes in the terms of education loans and in the educational credit and services markets resulting from changes in applicable laws, regulations, and government programs and budgets; risks related to a breach of or failure in the company's operational or information systems or infrastructure, or those of third-party vendors, including disclosure of confidential or personal information and/or damage to reputation resulting from cyber breaches; risks related to use of artificial intelligence; uncertainties inherent in forecasting future cash flows from student loan assets and related asset-backed securitizations; risks related to the ability of Nelnet Bank to achieve its business objectives and effectively deploy loan and deposit strategies and achieve expected market penetration; risks related to the expected benefits to the company from its continuing investment in ALLO and Hudl, and risks related to investments in solar projects, including risks of not being able to realize tax credits which remain subject to recapture by taxing authorities and rising construction costs; risks and uncertainties related to other initiatives to pursue additional strategic investments (and anticipated income therefrom) including venture capital and real estate investments, reinsurance, acquisitions, and other activities (including risks associated with errors that occasionally occur in converting loan servicing portfolios to a new servicing platform), including activities that are intended to diversify the company both within and outside of its historical core education-related businesses; risks from changes in economic conditions and consumer behavior; risks related to the company's ability to adapt to technological change; risks related to the exclusive forum provisions in the company's articles of incorporation; risks related to the company's executive chairman's ability to control matters related to the company through voting rights; risks related to related party transactions; risks and uncertainties associated with climate change; risks related to natural disasters, terrorist activities, or international hostilities; and risks and uncertainties associated with litigation matters and maintaining compliance with the extensive regulatory requirements applicable to the company's businesses, and uncertainties inherent in the estimates and assumptions about future events that management is required to make in the preparation of the company's consolidated financial statements.

For more information, see the "Risk Factors" sections and other cautionary discussions of risks and uncertainties included in documents filed or furnished by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this release are as of the date of this release. Although the company may voluntarily update or revise its forward-looking statements from time to time to reflect actual results or changes in the company's expectations, the company disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

The company prepares its financial statements and presents its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, it also provides additional non-GAAP financial information related to specific items management believes to be important in the evaluation of its operating results and performance. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information, and a discussion of why the company believes providing this additional information is useful to investors, is provided in the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)



Three months ended



Six months ended



June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024 (1)

June 30, 2023 (1)

June 30, 2024



June 30, 2023 (1) Interest income:

























Loan interest $ 202,129

216,724



243,045



418,853



468,288

Investment interest 40,737

52,078



40,982



92,814



81,707

Total interest income 242,866

268,802



284,027



511,667



549,995

Interest expense on bonds and notes payable and bank deposits 176,459

194,580



233,148



371,039



432,597

Net interest income 66,407

74,222



50,879



140,628



117,398

Less provision (negative provision) for loan losses 3,611

10,828



(11,380)



14,440



791

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 62,796

63,394



62,259



126,188



116,607

Other income (expense):

























Loan servicing and systems revenue 109,052

127,201



122,020



236,252



261,247

Education technology services and payments revenue 116,909

143,539



109,858



260,449



243,462

Solar construction revenue 9,694

13,726



4,735



23,420



13,386

Other, net 28,871

16,861



(9,167)



45,734



(24,235)

Loss on sale of loans (1,438)

(141)



(5,461)



(1,579)



(15,753)

Impairment expense and provision for beneficial interests (7,776)

(37)



—



(7,813)



—

Derivative market value adjustments and derivative settlements, net 3,182

9,721



2,070



12,903



(12,005)

Total other income (expense), net 258,494

310,870



224,055



569,366



466,102

Cost of services:

























Cost to provide education technology services and payments 40,222

48,610



40,407



88,832



88,110

Cost to provide solar construction services 8,072

14,229



9,122



22,300



17,422

Total cost of services 48,294

62,839



49,529



111,132



105,532

Operating expenses:

























Salaries and benefits 139,634

143,875



144,706



283,509



297,416

Depreciation and amortization 15,142

16,769



18,652



31,911



35,279

Other expenses 59,792

56,845



45,997



116,637



86,781

Total operating expenses 214,568

217,489



209,355



432,057



419,476

Income before income taxes 58,428

93,936



27,430



152,365



57,701

Income tax expense (14,753)

(23,181)



(10,187)



(37,936)



(18,273)

Net income 43,675

70,755



17,243



114,429



39,428

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,416

2,653



10,183



4,069



13,957

Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 45,091

73,408



27,426



118,498



53,385

Earnings per common share:

























Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. shareholders - basic and diluted $ 1.23

1.98



0.73



3.22



1.43

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 36,525,482

37,156,971



37,468,397



36,841,227



37,406,843







(1) During the second quarter of 2024, the company identified certain immaterial errors in the previously issued consolidated financial statements that have been corrected to conform to the June 30, 2024 presentation. Refer to the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2024 for additional information.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)

















As of

As of



As of



June 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 (1)

June 30, 2023 (1) Assets:













Loans and accrued interest receivable, net $ 10,939,519

13,108,204



14,360,612

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments 2,041,911

2,014,819



2,106,133

Restricted cash and investments 848,283

875,348



692,256

Goodwill and intangible assets, net 198,550

202,848



234,195

Other assets 472,930

511,165



392,494

Total assets $ 14,501,193

16,712,384



17,785,690

Liabilities:













Bonds and notes payable $ 9,567,708

11,828,393



13,070,140

Bank deposits 890,472

743,599



731,046

Other liabilities 822,991

940,285



756,378

Total liabilities 11,281,171

13,512,277



14,557,564

Equity:













Total Nelnet, Inc. shareholders' equity 3,294,061

3,253,751



3,250,746

Noncontrolling interests (74,039)

(53,644)



(22,620)

Total equity 3,220,022

3,200,107



3,228,126

Total liabilities and equity $ 14,501,193

16,712,384



17,785,690







(1) During the second quarter of 2024, the company identified certain immaterial errors in the previously issued consolidated financial statements that have been corrected to conform to the June 30, 2024 presentation. Refer to the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2024 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2024 for additional information.

Non-GAAP Disclosures

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by management are meant to provide additional information and insight relative to business trends to investors and, in certain cases, to present financial information as measured by rating agencies and other users of financial information. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The company reports this non-GAAP information because the company believes that it provides additional information regarding operational and performance indicators that are closely assessed by management. There is no comprehensive, authoritative guidance for the presentation of such non-GAAP information, which is only meant to supplement GAAP results by providing additional information that management utilizes to assess performance.

Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments



Three months ended June 30,

2024

2023 GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 45,091

27,426 Realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments (a) (1,533)

(2,005) Tax effect (b) 368

481 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding derivative market value adjustments $ 43,926

25,902 Earnings per share:





GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 1.23

0.73 Realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments (a) (0.04)

(0.05) Tax effect (b) 0.01

0.01 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding derivative market value adjustments $ 1.20

0.69





(a) "Derivative market value adjustments" includes both the realized portion of gains and losses (corresponding to variation margin received or paid on derivative instruments that are settled daily at a central clearinghouse) and the unrealized portion of gains and losses that are caused by changes in fair values of derivatives which do not qualify for "hedge treatment" under GAAP. "Derivative market value adjustments" does not include "derivative settlements" that represent the cash paid or received during the current period to settle with derivative instrument counterparties the economic effect of the company's derivative instruments based on their contractual terms.





The accounting for derivatives requires that changes in the fair value of derivative instruments be recognized currently in earnings, with no fair value adjustment of the hedged item, unless specific hedge accounting criteria is met. Management has structured all of the company's derivative transactions with the intent that each is economically effective; however, the company's derivative instruments do not qualify for hedge accounting in the consolidated financial statements. As a result, the change in fair value of derivative instruments is reported in current period earnings with no consideration for the corresponding change in fair value of the hedged item. Under GAAP, the cumulative net realized and unrealized gain or loss caused by changes in fair values of derivatives in which the company plans to hold to maturity will equal zero over the life of the contract. However, the net realized and unrealized gain or loss during any given reporting period fluctuates significantly from period to period.





The company believes these point-in-time estimates of asset and liability values related to its derivative instruments that are subject to interest rate fluctuations are subject to volatility mostly due to timing and market factors beyond the control of management, and affect the period-to-period comparability of the results of operations. Accordingly, the company's management utilizes operating results excluding these items for comparability purposes when making decisions regarding the company's performance and in presentations with credit rating agencies, lenders, and investors.



(b) The tax effects are calculated by multiplying the realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments by the applicable statutory income tax rate.

