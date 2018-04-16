Nelnet to Announce First Quarter Results on May 8

LINCOLN, Neb., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced it will release earnings for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, May 8, 2018. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at www.nelnetinvestors.com.

Learn more about Nelnet at www.nelnet.com.