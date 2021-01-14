Nelnet to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

LINCOLN, Neb., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced it will release earnings for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, February 25, 2021. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at www.nelnetinvestors.com .

