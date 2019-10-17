Nelnet to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 7

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI) today announced it will release earnings for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Upon release, additional earnings information will be available at www.nelnetinvestors.com .

