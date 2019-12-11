Nelson Díaz's New Book Poemas Y Reflexiones De Un Duende, A Reflective Compendium Of Poems And Insights That Reveal A Poignant Life

Nelson Díaz said this about his book: "Poems and reflections that leave the soul of a person who has lived an intense life and full of ups and downs far from his home country. Experiences that describe a wide range of feelings, from romances that marked and left scars to the painful and bittersweet memory of the homeland that was left behind, that land, which as the first bride, is never forgotten."

Published by Page Publishing, Nelson Díaz's new book Poemas y Reflexiones de un Duende will bring insight and warmth in the readers' hearts as they partake of memories of love, sorrow, and hope ingrained within the vivid words of each poem and realization.

Consumers who wish to feel uplifted and illuminated in life can purchase Poemas y Reflexiones de un Duende in any bookstore, or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes & Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

