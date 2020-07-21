Nelson-Miller Announces Strategic Partnership With EuroDev

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelson-Miller and EuroDev are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic partnership, combining Nelson-Miller's design, engineering, and manufacturing expertise with EuroDev's world class technical sales team and European distribution network.

Through this partnership, Nelson-Miller is now able to provide its portfolio of services and solutions throughout the European market with a local and personalized approach.

Founded in 1937, Nelson-Miller designs, engineers, and manufactures custom OEM parts and components to all markets and industries. These include:

"This partnership is a powerful combination. EuroDev's understanding of the European market and their strong technical team are uniquely complimentary to Nelson-Miller's portfolio of products and services. We believe this will help generate industry-leading solutions for a diverse group of clients including medical device makers, industrial companies, automobile manufacturers, and so many others," said Jim Kaldem, President of Nelson-Miller.

In addition to the many benefits this partnership provides to clients throughout Europe, Nelson-Miller now has an office located at Windmolen 22, 7609NN Almelo, Netherlands. Driving the success of Nelson-Miller in Europe is Bart Leussink, Director of Business Development for Nelson-Miller Europe. For inquires within Europe, Mr. Leussink is available via email at [email protected], or telephone at +31 6 1175 5686.

About Nelson-Miller

Based in Los Angeles, Nelson-Miller designs, engineers, and manufactures custom parts and components for all markets and industries. In addition to their Los Angeles headquarters office, Nelson-Miller maintains engineering and manufacturing sites in Wausau, WI; Berlin, WI; and Dongguan, China. To learn more about Nelson-Miller, visit www.nelson-miller.com.

About EuroDev

Founded and based in the Netherlands, EuroDev works with clients to develop unique business development models to generate growth and expansion in the European market. To learn more about EuroDev, visit www.eurodev.com.

For inquiries, contact:

Paul Zahorecz

Manager, Marketing and Corporate Development

(202) 770-5380

[email protected]

SOURCE Nelson-Miller, Inc.

