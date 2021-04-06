NelsonHall Names ADP a Leader in Payroll Services NEAT for 7th Year

The NelsonHall Payroll Services NEAT is based on rigorous research and analysis of vendor performance on their ability to deliver immediate benefit and meet future client requirements. Vendors are identified in one of four categories that include Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators and Major Players. The Digital Payroll Capability NEAT, which is the Overall NEAT for this evaluation and examines collective technology and service capability, positioned ADP as a Leader, demonstrating ADP's strength in delivering innovative digital capabilities including cloud software, advanced integrations, intelligent automation, digital payments and predictive insights.

Pete Tiliakos, HR technology & services research director at NelsonHall, said, "ADP has again been recognized as a leader for its breadth and depth of payroll services offerings, capability, and continued innovation in the marketplace. ADP has derived a deep set of digital payroll enablers that are well-positioned to support firms of all sizes in modernizing and futureproofing their payroll operations. The impact of ADP's innovation was further validated by strong client satisfaction and impact scores, both for the ability to support current requirements and the ability to continue meeting its client needs as their businesses mature and scale."

"We're honored to receive such high recognition from NelsonHall for our payroll innovation," said Don Weinstein, corporate vice president of global product and technology at ADP. "The past year has underscored the importance of business resiliency and continuity and the role digital transformation plays in strengthening a business' footing for the future. By continually advancing our technology, we're equipping businesses with the modern, customizable tools they need to adapt and thrive."

Advanced Digital Capabilities:

ADP was highlighted for its ability to offer businesses of all sizes a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled payroll services, including a range of customizable business processing outsourcing (BPO) services, ADP® Comprehensive Services and ADP® Comprehensive Outsourcing Services. The NEAT noted that this full suite of offerings spans beyond payroll to serve as a one-stop shop for HCM solutions.

These services are all underpinned by a deep set of digital solutions to modernize payroll operations through ADP's Next Gen Payroll platform. NelsonHall cited ADP as providing one of the most mature, digitally enabled payroll service offerings inclusive of next-generation capabilities including mobile-first design as well as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing-enabled UX including chatbots, geofencing capability and analytic reporting and benchmarking through ADP® DataCloud, which harnesses one of the deepest and most robust HCM data sets to aid in proactive HR decision-making.

ADP earned additional recognition for ADP Marketplace, which was deemed one of the largest and most comprehensive marketplaces in the HCM space for seamless third-party integrations.

Strengthened Global Presence:

NelsonHall also recognized ADP for its significant global footprint in providing payroll and HCM solutions to nearly 37 million employees globally. ADP's global payroll services, which unify ADP GlobalView Payroll and ADP Celergo, drove its position as a Leader in Multi-Country Capability and Asia Pacific Presence and Capability. NelsonHall indicated that ADP is keenly focused on enabling deeper global capabilities and support for additional country localizations across its solutions. Key elements to its global capability include its federated development model, continued integration of ADP Celergo with the broader ADP portfolio and its advancement of its Next Gen Payroll platform with additional continuous calculation capability. ADP continues to expand the breadth of its global payroll offerings, aiming to provide multinational businesses of all sizes a seamless and trusted payroll experience.

To view an ADP-focused excerpt of NelsonHall's 2021 Next Generation Payroll NEAT, please visit here. To learn about ADP, visit www.adp.com.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People, are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2021 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

SOURCE ADP, Inc.

Related Links

www.adp.com

