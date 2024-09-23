ADP Unveils Lyric: The Flexible, Intelligent and Human-Centric Global HR Platform

ADP Lyric HCM leverages GenAI to provide personalized employee experiences on a global scale

ROSELAND, N.J., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP® today announced the launch of ADP Lyric HCM, a Human Capital Management (HCM) platform designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern workforce through global HR, payroll and service. By combining flexibility, intelligence and human-centric design, Lyric provides a ground-breaking solution that enhances employee experience on a global scale.

"Lyric sets a new standard for the modern workplace by unifying advanced HR technology with a highly personalized approach," says Sreeni Kutam, president, global product and innovation at ADP. "Today's workforce is fluid and global. Businesses need tools to manage their workforce with insight, compliance and adaptability. Lyric solves for this by integrating industry-leading GenAI technology with ADP's unmatched dataset, delivering HCM solutions that are flexible, intelligent and human-centric."

In today's dynamic business environment, large enterprises need HCM systems that can quickly adapt to changing conditions. Fragmented technology often prevents HR from having a cohesive view of worldwide workforce data. With regulations and laws constantly evolving, businesses need systems that are designed to help them proactively manage those compliance requirements. In addition, today's tech-savvy employees expect personalized, real-time service to help them solve issues and make informed decisions.

Lyric addresses these challenges with an all-in-one HCM solution that is:

Flexible : Operate with ease – by adapting to unique structures, workflows and practices, without conforming to rigid, predefined methods.

: Operate with ease – by adapting to unique structures, workflows and practices, without conforming to rigid, predefined methods. Intelligent : Enhance decision-making and drive efficiency – using predictive analytics, real-time insight, forecasting of trends, anomaly detection and personalized recommendations.

: Enhance decision-making and drive efficiency – using predictive analytics, real-time insight, forecasting of trends, anomaly detection and personalized recommendations. Human : Tailor employee experiences – with a more personal, human experience that is in tune with each employee's career journey.

: Tailor employee experiences – with a more personal, human experience that is in tune with each employee's career journey. Anywhere: ADP Lyric HCM can support payroll in 75+ countries — and will expand into additional geographies each quarter.

Large enterprises can rely on Lyric's cloud-native design and robust security to help adhere with stringent GDPR and other compliance requirements. Responsive web and powerful mobile experiences make Lyric easily accessible whenever and wherever work is done – helping businesses scale to manage their workforce and serve their employees.

"Organizations of today need a new breed of flexible, easy-to-use, AI-infused HR software," says Josh Bersin, global HR industry analyst. "ADP's Lyric HCM is architected for the dynamic nature of enterprises, designed around teams not hierarchies, so it has capabilities to manage the new world of work. And it goes beyond HR management: Lyric can make employees' work life easier and more productive. Lyric stands out with its advanced intelligence, personalized design and global scalability, making it the premier solution for today's HR challenges. By elevating the human experiences and addressing the individual needs of today's diverse workforce Lyric helps businesses effectively manage their global teams with a solution that adapts to their unique needs."

"Lyric HCM provides us with the ability to seamlessly scale", said Tom Peot, Executive Vice President of Finance and HR at Capstone Logistics. "We've had measurable growth recently, both organic and through acquisition. Lyric allowed us to remain flexible and drove efficiencies we couldn't take advantage of previously."

For more information on Lyric's features or to schedule a demonstration, visit ADP.com/lyricHCM.

