NelsonHall NEAT Report Calls Mphasis Digital Risk A 'Leader' in Mortgage Business Process Offerings and 'Innovator' in Professional Services

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NelsonHall, the leading analysis firm for business process outsourcing, has named Mphasis Digital Risk as a leader in the industry, including recognition of support for new digital business models, it was announced today. Mphasis Digital Risk is one of the largest providers of residential mortgage managed services, offerings global BPO Services.

The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) report for Mortgage & Loan Servicing rated Mphasis Digital Risk highly in "ability to meet client requirements", as well as citing the company as an innovator in professional services and a leader in hosted/software-as-a-service delivery focus.

In detailing the company's strengths, NelsonHall cited experience with government-sponsored enterprises, tools, and frameworks for implementing digital services into BPS, ability to deliver end-to-end origination BPO services, as well as strong onshore delivery capability.

NEAT analyzes the performance of vendors offering mortgage & loan services. The NEAT tool allows strategic sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations and identify the best performing vendors overall, and with specific capability in professional services, hosted/SaaS delivery, and support for new digital business models.

"Mphasis Digital Risk is proud that our leadership in business process services has been recognized in the NelsonHall analysis, which studied our reach in the industry, our target markets, strategy and key offerings," said Ravi Vasantraj, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Business Process Services. "We have seen substantial growth in our partnerships with lenders as well as the depth and quality of our digital solutions offerings, and the detailed recognition in the prestigious NEAT report validates our hard work and creativity."

"Mphasis Digital Risk has developed and deployed a strong set of digital lending capabilities over the past several years to support tier-one lenders looking to automate their operations," said Andy Efstathiou, Research Director, Banking Operations and Transformation, NelsonHall. He commented, "It has the tools and frameworks to implement digital services into BPO with the domain expertise to improve operational efficiency."

In the study, NelsonHall noted that "Mphasis Digital Risk has deployed a strong set of digital lending capabilities over the past several years to support tier-one lenders looking to automate their operations. It is rapidly growing a large onshore delivery presence."

NelsonHall recognized the proprietary platforms employed by Mphasis Digital Risk, such as LoanFxTM, a front-end mobile platform for mortgage origination; LuminateTM, an automated document processing solution and DeepInsightsTM, a cognitive intelligence platform. It also noted Mphasis Digital Risk's partnerships with Ellie Mae's mortgage management platform, Encompass, and the Black Knight mortgage lending platform.

Over the next year, NelsonHall noted that Mphasis Digital Risk will hire additional staff in the US to meet increasing service demand and ramp up delivery as well as expand its ecosystem with RPA solution vendors.

