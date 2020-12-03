NelsonHall Recognizes ADP as a Leader in the Efficiency Focused NEAT Graph for Cloud-Based HR Transformation Services 2020 Evaluation

The NelsonHall Cloud Based HR Transformation NEAT is based on rigorous research and analysis of vendor performance in addressing client needs. Vendors are then identified in four categories that include Leaders, High Achievers, Innovators and Major Players. The Efficiency Focused market segment specifically focuses on the vendor's ability to enable greater efficiency in terms of improved processes, lowered cost, and better decision-making, driven by benchmarking, analytics, and automation. In addition to being a Leader in the Efficiency Focused NEAT, ADP was also identified as a Leader in the overall NEAT evaluation.

Liz Rennie, principal research analyst with NelsonHall's HR Technology & Services practice, said: "ADP is a Leader in the Efficiency Focused Cloud HR transformation market, being a strong player with a broad service offering and delivering automation, industry benchmarks, and also enabling clients to scale. The strong positioning also recognizes that ADP is continually developing its products, in particular with a focus on user experience, big data and automation. ADP has an established Robotics Process Automation (RPA) program, which has delivered automated processes across its HR service offerings."

"We are incredibly honored to receive such strong recognition from NelsonHall for our managed services and HR outsourcing solutions," said Debbie Dyson, president of National Account Services at ADP. "The very purpose of HR has never been more evident than in this moment, as organizations navigate the continuously changing world of work. It's our aim to serve as their strong partner providing the expertise and resources they need to focus on their people and drive success."

In addition to ADP's strong business continuity and service reputation, the evaluation highlighted its global footprint and HR advisory support, as well as the benefit of ADP's robust set of human capital management data that drives its benchmarking and analytics capabilities. The 2020 market analysis also underscored ADP's innovation in the space with its Next Gen HCM solution as well as the expansion of ADP® Marketplace with more than 470 solutions now available. Additional points of recognition included more flexible earned wage access, chatbots, greater convenience through its service portal and its overall dedication to providing clients with the support they need, including its COVID-19 Employer Toolkit.

The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzes the performance of vendors offering cloud-based HR transformation services. The NEAT tool allows sourcing managers to assess the capability of vendors across a range of criteria and business situations. For more information on ADP's position, please visit here.

ADP's Business Outsourcing solutions serve as the HR, pay, and benefits outsourcing partner that extends businesses' capacity to deliver more strategic impact to the organization. The solutions deliver high touch, expert support and consultative guidance when clients need it across HR, talent, compliance, pay, and benefits administration, serving as a natural extension of their in-house team. For more information, visit here.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

