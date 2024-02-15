Nema Health Joins Horizon Healthcare Services Inc.'s Network to Bring Virtual PTSD Treatment to New Jersey Members

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nema Health (Nema), a virtual treatment program delivering evidence-based care for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), has announced it has joined the network of Horizon Healthcare Services, Inc. (Horizon) — New Jersey's largest health insurer. This brings Nema's evidence-based care model to commercial Horizon members, marking a significant milestone in advancing access to behavioral health care for trauma survivors in the region.

Applicable Horizon members now have access to Nema's comprehensive virtual treatment program for PTSD and trauma. All Nema patients receive clinical care from a trained therapist, emotional connection from a dedicated peer mentor, day-to-day support from a case manager, and medical treatment as needed from a psychiatrist. Nema's clinical approach empowers trauma survivors to reach lasting peace: over 75% of Nema patients no longer meet the criteria for PTSD after just four weeks of intensive treatment.

PTSD is one of the country's most pressing — and prevalent — mental illnesses: an estimated 1 in 11 Americans will be diagnosed with PTSD in their lifetime, suffering from symptoms such as flashbacks, nightmares, self-blame, and mood changes. Although PTSD is often associated with veterans, the most common traumas that cause PTSD are actually rape and intimate partner violence, and women are twice as likely to develop the condition. Many other types of trauma can lead to PTSD, such as childhood abuse, pregnancy loss, traumatic brain injury, car accidents, natural disasters, or gun violence. While effective treatment for PTSD exists, the majority of survivors go untreated due to barriers like cost and a scarcity of PTSD-trained healthcare providers. Nema was designed by and for trauma survivors to overcome these barriers.

Horizon has been at the forefront of providing innovative behavioral health solutions that drive proven outcomes and transform the care system for its members. Since 2020, Horizon has more than doubled the number of in-network behavioral health professionals available to its members and is a leader in virtual care. Partnering with Nema, the first in-network program specifically dedicated to PTSD and trauma, shows Horizon's commitment to tailored solutions for stigmatized conditions. Horizon members are able to access Nema services here.

"We are thrilled to join the Horizon network to make a significant stride in helping survivors in New Jersey who have endured trauma and may be experiencing untreated PTSD," said Dr. Sofia Noori, Nema's Co-founder & CEO. "We are hopeful that by removing the barriers to care, we can help these individuals find lasting peace."

Nema is currently accepting new patients in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut and plans to expand to more states and insurance plans. Individuals can book a free consultation call with Nema Health here and providers can refer patients here.

About Nema Health

Nema Health provides evidence-based care for trauma survivors to find rapid relief and healing. Created by trauma survivors and clinical experts, Nema empowers every patient with a dedicated care team to help them achieve lasting peace and freedom from PTSD. Nema partners with insurance plans to ensure affordability and accessibility of its high-quality care.

For more information, visit www.nemahealth.com.

